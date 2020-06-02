Tiger Woods' greatest shot: Which effort was best? Cast your vote!

5:57 A hole-in-one, chip-ins and monster putts all feature in our shortlist of Tiger Woods' top 10 shots of all-time A hole-in-one, chip-ins and monster putts all feature in our shortlist of Tiger Woods' top 10 shots of all-time

Tiger Woods has achieved almost everything in golf and broken a whole host of records along the way, but what is his greatest shot of all-time?

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Ahead of a special film about the 15-time major champion, "Tiger Woods: Back", premiering on Sky Documentaries on Friday, we have taken a trip down memory lane to revisit some of Woods' most memorable moments.

From marking his PGA Tour professional debut with a hole-in-one at the Greater Milwaukee Open to following it up with another ace a year later at the Phoenix Open, we have delved into the archives to dig out 10 of his best shots.

Woods is an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour

A hole-out on his way to winning The Open for a third time in 2006 and the "better than most" putt from The Players all make the shortlist, as does the sensational chip-in from his Masters victory in 2005.

The walk-off birdie putt to win the 2008 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and his stunning bunker shot from the 2000 Canadian Open victory both feature, with a couple of memorable chip-ins at the Memorial and his approach in the dark at the WGC-NEC Invitational completing the line-up.

What do you think is Woods' greatest shot of all time? Click on the video above to look back at some of his best efforts and then cast your vote from the options below!