Ladies European Tour: Chiara Noja stuns Charley Hull in play-off to win Aramco Team Series - Jeddah

Charley Hull narrowly missed out on a fourth Ladies European Tour title

Charley Hull narrowly missed out an Aramco Team Series victory as 16-year-old Chiara Noja snatched a dramatic play-off win in Jeddah.

Hull, the overnight leader, posted a four-under 68 on the final day at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish locked with Noja - who carded a round-of-the-day 65 - on 13 under.

The players returned to the par-five 18th for the play-off, where both players exchanged birdies before Noja secured her maiden Ladies European Tour title with a birdie on the second extra play-off hole.

How Noja stunned Hull in Saudi Arabia

Noja opened with back-to-back birdies and eagled the par-five fourth, with the teenager picking up another shot at the seventh before bogeying the par-three next.

The German youngster responded with three birdies in a four-hole stretch around the turn and moved ahead when she holed from 20 feet at the 16th, although stuttered slightly with a bogey at the next and failed to birdie the par-five last.

Hull had reached the turn in level-par but charged back into contention with four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the 13th, while a closing par saw her tied with Noja after 54 holes.

The Englishwoman holed from eight feet to match Noja's two-putt birdie on the first extra hole, although she ran off the back of the green with her approach on the second extra hole after almost holing out from the rough for albatross.

Charley Hull mixed five birdies with a lone bogey during her final round

Hull was unable to get up and down from the back of the green, missing her birdie try from 15 feet, as Noja reached the putting surface in two and two-putted for the winning birdie.

A final-hole eagle saw Nicole Garcia post a five-under 67 and finish a shot back in third ahead of Virginia Elena Carta, who carded a final-round 69, while Bronte Law shared fifth spot on 10 under with Lee-Anne Pace.

In the team competition, Team Garcia won in a play-off after Casandra Alexander holed a birdie on the first extra hole to defeat Team Wolf, led by Christine Wolf, after the teams had finished on 29 under after the first two rounds.

There's only one event remaining in the 2022 Ladies European Tour campaign, with the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana live from November 24-27 on Sky Sports.