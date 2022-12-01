Australian Open: Cameron Smith starts slowly on home soil as David Micheluzzi sets early pace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the opening round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Highlights of the opening round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

David Micheluzzi holds a three-shot lead after the opening round of the ISPS Handa Australian Open, as pre-tournament favourite Cameron Smith struggled on home soil.

Micheluzzi mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey on his way to a brilliant opening-round 63 at Victoria Golf Club, one of two courses being used for an event where men's and women's events run across the same venues and for equal prize money.

Matthew Griffin shares second place with Josh Geary, who carded a four-under 68 at Kingston Heath, with Ryder Cup hopeful Nicolai Hojgaard in the group four off the pace on three under.

Smith, the highest-ranked player in the field and looking to add to last week's Australian PGA Championship victory, is eight strokes back posting a one-over 71.

"I need to do better than that," Smith admitted. "Maybe some kind of delayed tiredness. I did feel a little bit foggy out there at times but still, it's not really an excuse. It's my job to do all that (off-course) stuff."

Cameron Smith carded three birdies and four bogeys on the opening day

Former world No 1 Adam Scott also experienced a rollercoaster start, posting a one-under 71 at Kingston Heath after carding seven birdies, four bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-four 16th.

"It's hard to put a finger on it right now," Scott said. "Sometimes it's easier to just say 'that's golf' and move on to tomorrow. I really didn't have good rhythm or control over the golf club and therefore the ball."

Australian young gun Grace Kim led the women's component of the inaugural dual-gender event, posting a seven-under 66 at Kingston Heath to grab a two-shot advantage over Shin Jiyai and former major winner Hannah Green.

Two months after earning her LPGA Tour card, Kim started from the 10th and birdied her opening five holes before finishing strongly with another three birdies after the turn.

Grace Kim holds a two-shot advantage in the women's competition

"I was definitely nervous at the start because I haven't played a tournament in over a month now," Kim said. "I got more nervous as the holes went on. I was just like, where are these birdies coming from?' You know those times where it just goes in, I had one of those moments."

Reigning AIG Women's Open champion Ashleigh Buhai is four strokes back and two-time major winner Minjee Lee is five off the pace, while Amy Taylor is the pick of the English players involved and sits tied-20th after the opening day.

