Hero World Challenge: Viktor Hovland hits 10 birdies to extend lead over Scottie Scheffler heading into final round

Viktor Hovland carded six birdies on the back nine and fired a blistering eight-under-par round 64 to extend his lead to three strokes at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday in Albany, Bahamas.

Hovland sits on 13 under after 54 holes as he vies to repeat as champion of the event, with Scottie Scheffler within striking range at 10 under after his six-under 66.

Cameron Young (third-round 68) and Justin Thomas (66) are five shots back at eight under.

Hovland has led or tied for the lead in all three rounds, and made 10 birdies on Saturday, one more than his career-high in official PGA Tour events, recording the low round of the day. His round included two bogeys, including the par-four 18th.

"I missed probably like a 10-footer on the first hole and lipped out and I kind of thought, Here we go again,' but after that it was a lot of putts that went in," Hovland said.

"You need that on a day like today when the winds are down and you can be a little bit more aggressive. That's the only way you can make that many birdies, so that was a lot of fun."

Hovland would be just the second player to successfully defend a title at the event, joining event host Tiger Woods in 2007.

Scottie Scheffer is in the mix, three shots back from Viktor Hovland

Scheffler did his best to stay close, posting five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 15th. There are two eagles so far from the 20-player field and Scheffler has both of them.

"I played really solid, kept the ball in front of me, hit a lot of fairways," Scheffler said. "Felt like I did a good job just keeping the course in front of me and giving myself some changes."

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa shot matching 69s to sit six shots back at seven under in a tie for fifth. Jon Rahm (68) sits solo seventh at four under, nine shots back.

