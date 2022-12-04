Thriston Lawrence holds off Clement Sordet charge to clinch home South Africa Open title

Thriston Lawrence clinched the South Africa Open title on Sunday, winning on home soil

Home favourite Thriston Lawrence held off a spirited charge from Frenchman Clement Sordet to win the DP World Tour's South African Open by one shot in Johannesburg.

Lawrence stuttered to a two-over-par 74 in his final round after dropping five shots in as many holes on the back nine, not helped by a double-bogey on the 15th that allowed Sordet to draw level after the South African had been cruising to the win.

They were neck and neck going into the final two holes, but when Sordet missed a short par putt on the 17th, Lawrence held his nerve to win with a score of 16-under par.

The victory was Lawrence's third tour title win having also claimed the Omega European Masters in August.

"This is what you strive for, being a kid you dream for this moment, to win such a prestigious event in front of an amazing crowd," a relieved Lawrence said.

"It felt all easy going through the round and then golf happened at the end. Clement was playing really well, I was playing well then made a few mistakes, missed them on the wrong sides and couldn't score from there.

"(On the 15th) me and my caddie got the wind wrong but the mistake's on me, I still need to hit the golf shot. I took a conservative line and I shouldn't have, I've been aggressive all week.

"It was unfortunate for Clement on 17 to miss that short one - it's just golf. I managed to get it done and I'm really pleased."

Sweden's Jens Fahrbring birdied two of the last three holes to finish a shot behind Sordet in third, with Germany's Matti Schmid another stroke back in fourth.