The Match: Tiger Woods ready to defy foot injury to partner Rory McIlroy in Florida

Tiger Woods will use a golf cart to get around the course in The Match

Tiger Woods is ready to defy a foot injury and return to action alongside Rory McIlroy in The Match on Saturday.

The former world No 1 has not played competitive golf since July and missed the Hero World Challenge event in the Bahamas last week because of an injured right foot.

However, he will be aided by the use of a cart when he teams up with Rory McIlroy to compete against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the 12-hole competition at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The event will use a best-ball format, with the best individual score winning each hole.

"I can hit golf balls. It's just hard getting from point A to point B, so [the cart] will certainly help a lot," said Woods, who is still struggling with plantar fasciitis in the foot - tissue inflation that causes pain in the heel.

"Being in a cart is a totally different deal. That's something I've done at home quite a bit. When I was trying to gear up and be able to play in the Hero and see if I could actually do it, the walking part was the challenge, it wasn't actually swinging.

"I've got to get this plantar to heal and that just takes time. It's not something that happens overnight. It's going to take a lot of rest and healing and unfortunately, treatment. It's a tough road."

Woods has not played since The Open

The last time the public saw Woods, who suffered significant injuries to his right leg and foot during a February 2021 car crash, play was at The Open at St Andrews, where he missed the cut.

He has played in two other events in 2022, placing 47th at the Masters and withdrawing from the PGA Championship after the third round, but is looking forward to returning alongside McIlroy.

"I can tell you one thing," Woods said. "I have the No 1 player on my team, so I'm good."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Woods has praised Rory McIlroy for being vocal in his support for the PGA Tour amid the controversy surrounding the LIV Golf Series Woods has praised Rory McIlroy for being vocal in his support for the PGA Tour amid the controversy surrounding the LIV Golf Series

McIlroy had praise for Woods, too. "He's probably the best iron player that's ever lived ... probably the best golfer that's ever lived. Period.

"I think if he can just get it out in the fairway, and get some looks in the fairway, I think we're going to have a really good chance."

Woods will also play at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie on December 17, live on Sky Sports, and the 15-time major winner revealed he has advised his son to copy McIlroy's swing.

McIlroy was asked about Woods' comment and replied: "It's flattering that, in my opinion, the best player ever is telling his son to swing like me. My dad taught me how to play the game growing up, and his thing was to always hold your finish, and I think that's what Tiger's dad taught him back in the day.

"Tiger's picked up on that and tried to instil that in Charlie. Charlie is a great kid, and he is a great young player. We are all excited to follow his progress and see how far he can go."

Spieth, meanwhile, is looking forward to locking horns with Woods and McIlroy.

"If you told myself and JT in 2012 in college that we would be playing against these two in a match, that would be a really, really cool thing," he said.

"We want to win it because of how much these two inspired us. It's a unique and really cool opportunity for us to try to take down a couple of the greats, a couple of the greatest that ever played."