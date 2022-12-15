AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: Sami Valimaki sets course record to take early lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the first round of the Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Le Golf. Highlights from the first round of the Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Le Golf.

Sami Valimaki set a course record of 62 to lead by two strokes after round one of the Mauritius Open.

Valimaki took control at Mont Choisy Le Golf, 10 birdies, including four in a row from the 14th, and no bogeys giving him a solid lead over playing partner Oliver Bekker on eight under par.

After nearly finishing on an eagle, Valimaki ended with a tap-in birdie that secured a 10-under par score and the course record.

France's Pierre Pineau sits in third at seven under, with South Africa's AJ Ritchie a shot behind and occupying fourth spot.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"It was a really nice round," Valimaki said. "I putted of course really good, made some longer ones - I haven't made them the last couple of weeks, so it's nice to get it rolling.

"Oli played a really good round as well, so we enjoyed the day. I feel like I found the rhythm and the speed for the greens and that was the key to the day.

"Just keep grinding, hitting good shots and just give those opportunities. I still hit the ball really well so just keep making those ones."

Bekker also went bogey-free for his round, four birdies in five holes from the 12th keeping him right with leader Valimaki to card a 64.

Bekker stayed right on the tail of Valimaki in some tricky conditions

After a top-10 finish at the ISPS Handa Australian Open just a couple of weeks ago, Pineau made four consecutive birdies from the 12th to help him on his way to seven under.

"That was a good round," Pineau said. "That was very tricky with the wind, a bit of rain on a few holes.

"I'm very happy with the way I hit my tee shots, put my chips close and holed some putts.

"Because of the wind, you're sure you're going to miss some greens so you have to miss on the good side, and just make birdie on some easy holes. There's five par fives, so that's many opportunities.

"I'm just looking to focus on me and not the leaderboard, just play golf."

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

After being on track for a 65, a bogey on the fourth meant that Ritchie had to be content with six under, Niklas Lemke finishing in fifth on five under after a brilliant birdie-eagle finish on the last.

Lemke was joined in fifth by Denmark's Christopher Bring and France's Ko Jeong Weon, with last week's Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Ockie Strydom still in good form on a three-under-par 69.



The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open continues on Friday on Sky Sports Golf from 8:30 am.