Antoine Rozner shoots 64 to share Mauritius Open lead with Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and Sami Valimaki

Antoine Rozner shot the low round of the day to take a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the Mauritius Open.

Frenchman Rozner fired eight birdies in his bogey-free, eight-under-par 64 to join Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who dropped just one shot in his 66, and Sami Valimaki on 10 under par.

Valimaki, from Finland, fired a course-record 10-under-par 62 on Thursday and threatened another low score with a fast start, picking up three shots in his opening six holes after going off on the back nine.

But he failed to keep the foot down and a costly bogey-double bogey finish stopped his charge.

There were no such problems for Rozner, who said after his round: "I think it's one of the first times in my career I'm happy with every single score on every single hole.

"That doesn't happen a lot and I don't think I can score any better on this course. It was tricky, it was tough so I'm really pleased with the way I played.

"You had to aim so far right or so far left in the side winds. I made one mistake on five but after that I didn't make a lot of mistakes. But putting was solid, short game as well so I'm happy with everything."

The co-leaders sit a shot ahead of South African Oliver Bekker. Casey Jarvis, Christoffer Bring and Pierre Pineau share fifth place on eight under.

England's Matthew Southgate is safely inside the top 20 after following Thursday's 69 with a 70 to sit on five under.