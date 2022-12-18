Mauritius Open: Antoine Rozner pulls clear for five-shot victory to claim third DP World Tour title

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the fourth round of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in Bel-Ombre, Mauritius. Highlights from the fourth round of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in Bel-Ombre, Mauritius.

Antoine Rozner claimed a third DP World Tour title in style at the Mauritius Open as he pulled clear of the field with a final-round 67 to win by five shots.

A run of three birdies and an eagle in the five holes before the turn broke the challenge of the Frenchman's competitors after runner-up Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (67) had briefly threatened to make it interesting with five front-nine birdies.

Rozner's 19-under total was the same he posted in the tournament three years ago before losing out on the title in a play-off.

There was no such drama this time as a first Tour title since 2021's Qatar Masters was secured without fuss, in part thanks to a decisive streak between the seventh and ninth.

An approach from the light rough at the seventh left Rozner just a 10-foot putt for eagle, and back-to-back-birdies followed: a 12-footer from the front of the green at the short eighth and a monster putt at the ninth to reinforce his dominant position.

The back nine was drama-free, a blemish at the short 17th immediately rectified as he birdied the last to give his fine four days' work the appropriate finish.

Rozner afterwards described the win as "unbelievable", adding: "It's a tough game. We practise so hard all year long and a win is a win, and I'm so glad I got this done. It's so hard to win, so I'm just so happy.

"I didn't know anything about the scores, I didn't want to have a look. I knew I was in the lead. I knew if I kept playing like this there was going to be no issue at the end but it was so hard."

Garcia-Heredia tested Rozner's nerve initially, successive birdies at the second and third sending him towards the turn in 31, but the halfway co-leader was unable to apply any pressure on the way back; ultimately, a third-round 73 cost him any chance.

Julien Brun - two off Rozner heading into the final round - tailed off tamely with a level-par 72 but held onto third spot on 12 under, one clear of a three-strong group featuring Ko Jeong Weon, Simon Forsstrom and Dylan Mostert.