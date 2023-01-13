Sony Open: Jordan Spieth misses cut | Chris Kirk takes small lead into the weekend in Hawaii

Jordan Spieth had a share of the lead after round one

Jordan Spieth, who had a share of the lead after the first round of the Sony Open, spectacularly missed the cut after a monumental collapse in Hawaii.

The American became only the second player in four years to fail to reach the weekend after holding a piece of the opening-round lead.

Chris Kirk, who was alongside Spieth at the top of the leaderboard going into Friday's session, remains in pole position with a one-shot lead going into the weekend.

He shot a five under 65 in the second round at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu to leave him 11 under.

Taylor Montgomery dropped into second at 10 under, after carding 66 on Friday to take a share of second spot with JJ Spaun.

Spaun had a chance to join Kirk at the top of the leaderboard, but bogeyed the final hole.

However the second round will be remembered for Spieth's dramatic collapse. After firing an opening round 64, he produced a 75 on Friday.

He started relatively well, with one bogey and a birdie in the first four holes, but hit four consecutive bogeys either side of the turn.

Another bogey on the 15th meant Spieth couldn't make any ground and finished one stroke below the cut line.

On the 18th he two putted from 12ft for par when a birdie would have sent him to the weekend.

"Just a bad day," Spieth reflected. "Didn't feel like it was much different. Felt like I had a really bad deck of cards today. Made a couple... bad swings from off the tee. Other than that, I didn't play that different. I just ended up a foot into the rough here, right behind a tree here. It was a weird, weird day."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Svensson hits a hole-in-one at the 7th hole during the second round of the Sony Open from Hawaii. Adam Svensson hits a hole-in-one at the 7th hole during the second round of the Sony Open from Hawaii.

Round two also saw the second hole in one is as many days, after Adam Svensson found the hole on the 16th - a shot that meant he made the cut.

Kirk opens up about depression troubles after excellent round two

Kirk started with three consecutive birdies, then bogeyed the par-four sixth before adding three more birdies on the back nine.

Kirk, 37, has four career PGA Tour wins, the most recent occurring in May 2015 at the Colonial.

In 2019, he sought help for problems with alcohol abuse and depression, and was back to playing a full schedule in 2021.

Chris Kirk took a one-shot lead into the weekend

Following his Friday round, Kirk talked about the difference in his life on and off the course.

"I'm able to not judge myself for who I am as a professional golfer. I'm able to have my life as a person and my life as a professional golfer. Two completely independent things," he said.

"I'm able to wake up every day and know that I'm doing the right things, that I'm working hard, that I love my family and I'm doing the best for them, and that's all that really matters.

"Whether you shoot 65 or 75... the 65s are a lot more fun, I won't lie. But it puts everything into the right perspective."

