Hero Cup: Continental Europe stretch lead over GB and Ireland to two points after Saturday foursomes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Day two highlights from the Hero Cup at the Abi Dhabi Golf Club, where Continental Europe take a two-point lead into the final day singles against Great Britain and Ireland Day two highlights from the Hero Cup at the Abi Dhabi Golf Club, where Continental Europe take a two-point lead into the final day singles against Great Britain and Ireland

Continental Europe will take a two-point lead into the final day of the Hero Cup after shading the Saturday afternoon foursomes.

Francesco Molinari's men were a point ahead of Great Britain and Ireland overnight and held on to that slender advantage when the teams took 2.5 points each from the five foursomes matches on Saturday morning.

The afternoon session then finished 3-2 to Continental Europe to give them an 8.5-6.5 cushion ahead of the Sunday singles at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, although Molinari is not getting ahead of himself.

Sunday singles matches Francesco Molinari vs Shane Lowry

Thomas Pieters vs Tommy Fleetwood

Antoine Rozner vs Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Hojgaard vs Seamus Power

Thomas Detry vs Matt Wallace

Adrian Meronk vs Callum Shinkwin

Victor Perez vs Jordan Smith

Sepp Straka vs Ewen Ferguson

Alex Noren vs Robert MacIntyre

Guido Migliozzi vs Richard Mansell

"We've done a great job winning two sessions out of three and halving the other one," said the Italian. "So we need to go out and win the session.

"Two points is nothing. We have been in situations where much bigger margins were eroded. But I've got full trust and confidence in all the other nine guys, so I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

GB&I captain Tommy Fleetwood, who lost the top match on Friday, stepped up with two wins from two on the second day.

He linked up with Tyrrell Hatton to see off Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry in a morning match that went to 18 before partnering Jordan Smith to a 2&1 win over Alex Noren and Thomas Pieters.

Saturday morning foursomes results Ewen Ferguson/Richard Mansell halved with Thomas Pieters/Alexander Noren Tommy Fleetwood/Tyrrell Hatton won 2up vs Sepp Straka/Thomas Detry Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace lost 3&2 to Francesco Molinari/Nicolai Hojgaard Jordan Smith/Robert MacIntyre lost 1down vs Antoine Rozner/Adrian Meronk Shane Lowry/Seamus Power lost 3&2 to Victor Perez/Guido Migliozzi

Three birdies in the last five holes for Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace sealed a 2&1 win over Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk, but the other three afternoon games went Continental Europe's way.

Molinari, like his friend Fleetwood, led by example on day two, partnering Nicolai Hojgaard for the third match in a row and making it 2.5 points from three by beating Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell 2&1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fleetwood was inches away from dropping his tee shot at the fourth straight into the hole at the Hero Cup Tommy Fleetwood was inches away from dropping his tee shot at the fourth straight into the hole at the Hero Cup

Elsewhere, Detry holed a long birdie putt on 17 to put him and Straka one up on Shane Lowry and Hatton, before they held on for the point.

Plus, Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi ended Robert MacIntyre's hopes of a third straight victory with a 2&1 triumph over the Scot and Seamus Power.

Saturday afternoon foursomes results Ewen Ferguson/Richard Mansell lost 2&1 to Francesco Molinari/Nicolai Hojgaard Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace won 2&1 vs Antoine Rozner/Adrian Meronk Tommy Fleetwood/Jordan Smith won 2&1 vs Thomas Pieters/Alexander Noren Shane Lowry/Tyrrell Hatton lost 1down to Sepp Straka/Thomas Detry Seamus Power/Robert MacIntyre lost 2&1 to Victor Perez/Guido Migliozzi

Fleetwood said: "In the morning, there was some amazing golf played and literally as guys start fatiguing and they have to get themselves back up for the afternoon, the standard of golf changes and it's more mistakes.

"It's really important to keep your body language up and push all the way to the end. I was proud of how our guys did that.

"A couple of matches could have gone either way. We ended the day two points behind but two points behind is fine and we have a full singles session to go.

"We can reflect and we'll all sit in the team room and we'll be talking about our rounds and everything, but overall we go out and get a fast start [on Sunday], we're straight back in the game."

What comes next?

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

The Hero Cup concludes with 10 singles matches on Sunday, with coverage starting live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30am.