The American Express: Jon Rahm hopes Sentry Tournament of Champions success will be springboard for more glory

Jon Rahm has his eyes on more prizes after claiming the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jon Rahm hopes his victory in the Sentry Tournament of Champions can spark a stellar 2023 season - including more major titles.

Rahm overturned a seven-shot deficit, with a significant helping hand from long-time leader Collin Morikawa, to claim his eighth PGA Tour title earlier this month in Hawaii.

The world No 4 carded a stunning final round of 63 as Morikawa stumbled to a closing 72 and is already targeting more silverware ahead of The American Express in La Quinta, California.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions as Jon Rahm overturned a seven-shot deficit to win the title Highlights from the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions as Jon Rahm overturned a seven-shot deficit to win the title

"It's obviously very rewarding to win, but to get it done this early in the year it's nice," Rahm said. "The only thing I could keep thinking of is [that] I mentioned how much I love that week.

"So, I could already tell [his wife] Kelley and the people that help us with travelling, 'well, book the hotels for next year because we're for sure coming back'.

"It's always nice to get a good bunch of FedEx Cup points early in the year but to start 2023 with a win, let's just say it maximizes my opportunities to get as many wins as possible. It's a great start.

"I've seen a few players win that event and then go on a tear for a year, like Cam Smith being the last one last year. So, I'm hoping it's one of those [years] that can start properly and get a couple wins and hopefully a major in there."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Rahm won The American Express - then named the CareerBuilder Challenge - in 2018, but also hit the headlines 12 months ago for expressing his feelings on the easy conditions on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, one of three used for the tournament.

Rahm was filmed repeatedly swearing walking off one of the greens in a video posted on social media. But while the former US Open champion was not questioned directly about the comments, he did give his thoughts at returning to the venue.

"I'm thinking that last year's comments might come (back to) bite me," Rahm said. "Although it was more venting off on the golf course.

"I think for me it's obviously a great event and it's got a lot of history. I've loved it every time I've come here, despite what I said on the golf course last year - that's just a player letting out some frustration."

Watch all four days of The American Express live on Sky Sports Golf and stream on NOW TV. The latest round of the PGA Tour gets under way on Thursday at 8pm UK time.