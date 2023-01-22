DP World Tour: Victor Perez holds on for dramatic Rolex Series win at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Victor Perez secured the biggest win of his career and boosted his Ryder Cup qualification hopes after surviving a late scare to claim a dramatic Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship victory.

Perez posted a six-under 66 during a thrilling final round at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, where a host of players were in contention, to claim a third DP World Tour victory and become the first French winner of a Rolex Series event.

The world No 111 produced a remarkable bunker hole-out at the par-three 17th to take a two-shot lead into the final hole, where a bogey was enough to end the week on 18 under and claim a one-shot victory.

Playing partner Sebastian Soderberg ended tied-second alongside Min Woo Lee, who almost found the final-hole eagle required to force a play-off, while Padraig Harrington's bid to become the oldest winner in DP World Tour history ended with a fourth-place finish.

