DP World Tour: Victor Perez holds on for dramatic Rolex Series win at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Victor Perez posted a final-round 66 in Abu Dhabi to become the first French winner of a Rolex Series event and put him inside the projected Ryder Cup qualification standings; Min Woo Lee and Sebastian Soderberg share second as Padraig Harrington takes fourth spot
Last Updated: 22/01/23 1:17pm
Victor Perez secured the biggest win of his career and boosted his Ryder Cup qualification hopes after surviving a late scare to claim a dramatic Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship victory.
Perez posted a six-under 66 during a thrilling final round at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, where a host of players were in contention, to claim a third DP World Tour victory and become the first French winner of a Rolex Series event.
The world No 111 produced a remarkable bunker hole-out at the par-three 17th to take a two-shot lead into the final hole, where a bogey was enough to end the week on 18 under and claim a one-shot victory.
- Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Final scores
- Recap: Perez's dramatic victory as it happened
- DP World Tour: Latest results and schedule
Playing partner Sebastian Soderberg ended tied-second alongside Min Woo Lee, who almost found the final-hole eagle required to force a play-off, while Padraig Harrington's bid to become the oldest winner in DP World Tour history ended with a fourth-place finish.
More to follow...