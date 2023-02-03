AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: England's Harry Hall second after opening round as Gareth Bale impresses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best shots of the day from round 1 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Watch the best shots of the day from round 1 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A stellar eagle on the par-five 16th helped England's Harry Hall to equal-second place behind American Hank Lebioda after the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Hall's eagle capped off a round that also featured seven birdies and two bogeys on his way to a seven-under par 64.

Along with the American duo of Kurt Kitayama and Chad Ramey, Hall sits one shot behind Lebioda, whose superb round of 63 included just one bogey in a near-flawless effort.

"The eagle on 16, hit a little driver off the tee and the hybrid in. Holed a 20-footer," Hall said. "Coming down the last two holes (the wind) started to blow 45 miles an hour. It was crazy. Happy to get in at 7 under today."

Eric Cole, Aaron Baddeley of Australia and Martin Trainer of France shot 6-under 65 at Monterey Peninsula to form a tie for fifth.

England's Harry Hall was tied for second at the end of the opening round.

Spyglass Hill is considered the most difficult of the three courses. The low round of the day at Spyglass Hill was Keith Mitchell's 5-under 67. Mitchell had six birdies and just one bogey.

Notable names include Englishmen Luke Donald (4-under 68 at Pebble Beach) and Justin Rose (3-under 69 at Pebble Beach), Viktor Hovland of Norway (2-under 70 at Spyglass Hill), 2017 champion Jordan Spieth (1-under 71 at Spyglass), defending champion Tom Hoge (1-under 71 at Pebble) and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of England (1-under 71 at Spyglass).

Meanwhile, recently retired Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale combined with playing partner Joseph Bramlett for a combined seven-under-par 65 in Bale's first appearance at the PGA Tour event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Bale hits an amazing shot from the cart-path at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Gareth Bale hits an amazing shot from the cart-path at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Speaking after his round, the 33-year-old said he was definitely feeling the pressure.

"I think every amateur will tell you that. Even if we are used to playing in front of 80,000 or more on live TV it's a completely different sport," he said.

"It's good experience but luckily I hit one of my best shots down the first fairway."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bale reflects on his opening round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and talks through his brilliant recovery on the second hole. Bale reflects on his opening round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and talks through his brilliant recovery on the second hole.

On top of the Pro-Am leaderboard is Tom Dundon, the owner of ice hockey's Carolina Hurricanes, who paired with Will Gordon to shoot a 12-under 60 at Pebble. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, paired with Canada's Ben Silverman, is tied for third after a 10-under 62 at Spyglass Hill. Mitchell's partner was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen; they are tied for 10th after an 8-under 64 at Spyglass.

Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Early coverage continues on Friday from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 8pm.