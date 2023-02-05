Saudi International: Abraham Ancer holds off Cameron Young to win Asian Tour event by two shots

Abraham Ancer held off the challenge of Cameron Young to win the Asian Tour's PIF Saudi International by two strokes and claim a wire-to-wire victory.

Ancer was two shots clear of Young after the third round but the pair were all square at 19 under seven holes into round four when Young carded his fourth birdie of the day.

However, Young then bogeyed the eighth and further blemishes at 13 and 15 - the American recorded a double-bogey on the latter hole - meant his gains at 16 and 18 came in vain.

Ancer's sole bogey came on the ninth and he parred his final nine to claim his fifth career victory and first on the Asian Tour.

The Mexican's two-under 68 left him 19 under for the tournament, with Young, who matched Ancer's final round, ending on 17 under.

Australia's Lucas Herbert finished third for the second week in a row having placed behind Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour last Monday.

England's Paul Casey claimed fifth spot on 13 under with a five-under 68 on the final day.

The 45-year-old's only blip came as he double-bogeyed the par-five 11th with seven birdies and 10 pars around that.