WM Phoenix Open: Rory McIlroy struggles in opening round Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin share early lead

Canadian duo Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin top the leaderboard after a weather-affected opening day at the WM Phoenix Open, as world No 1 Rory McIlroy struggled on his return to PGA Tour action.

Hadwin posted four birdies in a five-hole stretch and Taylor made six birdies across eight holes late in his round, with the pair both carding a five-under 66 to set the pace at TPC Scottsdale.

A frost delay of nearly two hours meant that none of the afternoon starters were able to complete their rounds when play was suspended due to darkness, with Jim Herman and Jason Day both a shot off the pace with four and eight holes to complete respectively.

Jon Rahm is chasing a third victory of the year on the PGA Tour

Xander Schauffele completes the trio tied-second and Jon Rahm is a further stroke back with five holes to finish, with 13 players within two of the lead when play resumes on Friday morning, while McIlroy is eight back after a two-over 73.

Canadian duo set the pace

Taylor had an eventful start to his day when an eagle-three at the par-five third hole was erased by a double-bogey six at the sixth, with the two-time PGA Tour winner over par at the turn before a brilliant second-nine 30 jumped him to top spot.

Nick Taylor holds a share of the early lead at TPC Scottsdale

"To kind of see some putts roll in on 10 and 11 was nice and obviously to continue that on 12, was lucky to make a nice relatively easy birdie with a nice chip on 13," Taylor said. "I wanted to keep it going because I knew I was swinging nice and hit a bunch of greens. To make birdies on 16 and 17 to cap it off was nice."

Hadwin started his day on the back nine and shook off his only bogey of the round by sticking his tee shot to within three feet at the par-three 12th, setting up the first of six birdies in his round.

"Canadian golf has been in a great place for a while now, (with) Corey (Conners) and Mackenzie (Hughes) kind of leading the way," Hadwin said. "We had Adam Svensson winning this year, as well, along with Mackenzie. It's a great group to be a part of."

What else happened?

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai were the English contingent post a one-under 70, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland on the same total with seven holes to complete.

Jordan Spieth opened with a level-par 71 and Justin Thomas is a further shot back after 12 holes of his opening round, with McIlroy seven strokes off the lead after mixing two birdies with four bogeys in a frustrating opening day.

McIlroy - beginning on the back nine - recovered from finding water off the 11th tee and making bogey to take advantage of the par-five 15th and make a close-range birdie at the 17th, only to post back-to-back dropped shots around the turn.

The 33-year-old, who has won his last two PGA Tour starts and arrived off the back of Hero Dubai Desert Classic victory on the DP World Tour two weeks ago, produced an incredible recovery shot to save par at the second but slipped further down the leaderboard with a bogey at the seventh.

"This obviously was challenging today because of the conditions," McIlroy said. "When you get your normal conditions at this golf course and it's flat calm, obviously you can shoot some scores. I certainly wouldn't want designated events to feel like a US Open every week."

