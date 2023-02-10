Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods will play his first competitive tournament since last year's Open Championship

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will return to PGA Tour action at next week's Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

Woods, who is the host of the tournament at the Riviera Country Club, hasn't featured in a competitive tournament since last July's Open Championship at St Andrews.

The Genesis Invitational, which is live on Sky Sports, will also be the first PGA Tour event that Woods, 47, has played outside of a major since the Zozo Championship in October 2020.

The 15-time major winner has struggled with injuries relating to a serious car crash in which he was involved in February 2021.

"I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv," Woods posted on Twitter on Friday.

The American withdrew from December's Hero World Challenge citing his struggles with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but did play later that month alongside his son Charlie at the two-round PNC Championship, an unofficial event at which players are allowed to use buggies to get around the course.

Woods made a surprise return in April last year at The Masters, finishing 47th, but was then forced to withdraw following the third round of the PGA Championship the next month as he struggled with his movement.

Returning to the scene of two of his Open Championship victories, Woods was unable to make the cut at St Andrews in July.

Speaking after his appearance at the PNC Championship in December, Woods said he was hoping to play in all four majors this year.

"The goal [for next year] is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more," Woods said. "That's it."

Woods' return comes at the scene of his PGA Tour debut, which he made as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992. He last played at the Genesis Invitational in 2020, finishing last of those who made the cut on that occasion.

Confirmation of Woods' participation is a further boost to the tournament, which is one of 17 'elevated' events on the PGA Tour this season and is therefore guaranteed to feature the likes of world No 1 Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

