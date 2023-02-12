WM Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler maintains two-stroke advantage with Rory McIlroy falling out of touch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona Highlights from the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona

Scottie Scheffler maintained a two-stroke advantage following the third round of the WM Phoenix Open as the defending champion seeks to make it back-to-back victories in Arizona.

The American picked up two birdies on the front and back nine, along with a solitary bogey on the par-five 13th, en route to recording a round of three-under 68.

It was enough to lift Scheffler to 13 under for the tournament, two shots clear of a crowded chasing pack.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"I haven't been thinking about it too much," Scheffler said of the title defence.

"I'm in position now. Something I talked about at the beginning of the week was I felt like I've been on the outside looking in on Sundays. To be in the final group with a two-shot lead, I believe, is definitely a position I want to be in. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Roughly half of the field had to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning after play was suspended due to darkness on Friday evening at TPC Scottsdale.

Canada's Nick Taylor and Spain's Jon Rahm are hot on Scheffler's heels at 11 under, while Jordan Spieth and Adam Hadwin are also within range at 10 under.

"To be even par through 11 was challenging. I had to dig deep to make a few putts and keep the round going," Rahm said.

"The few birdie putts that I had I didn't really take advantage of. I had plenty of them. In that stretch of two, three and four I wish I would have gotten a couple more than I did."

England's Tyrrell Hatton sits a shot further back, after climbing three spots on the leaderboard with a second-straight round of 67.

World No 1 Rory McIlroy is tied for 28th place after carding a one under 70 on Saturday.

Watch the WM Phoenix Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sunday on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm.