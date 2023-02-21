The Open: How can players qualify for Royal Liverpool? Full Qualifying Series and exemption criteria

Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, both part of the Presidents Cup in 2022, will lose their expected exemptions for The Open after joining LIV Golf

Two of LIV Golf's newest signings have lost their expected exemptions into The Open, following a change to the criteria.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in July that banning LIV players from The Open was "not on the agenda", but did not rule out changing the championship's entry criteria.

The majority of exemption categories have remained the same for this year's contest, although the one for players from the most recent Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup - which applied in alternate years - has been removed.

That means LIV recruits Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, who are among those who played in the Presidents Cup in 2022, who will have to find another way to qualify for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith and fellow LIV players Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland, Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch remain eligible through various categories.

A total of 34 places are available through the Open Qualifying Series, consisting of 15 events across nine different countries, with tournaments on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour all included.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director - championships at The R&A, said, "We have created an exciting schedule of events which takes in many regions around the world and provides the chance for golfers to earn a place in The Open at Royal Liverpool.

"We are grateful to our colleagues at the professional tours for their support and look forward to seeing who emerges from each event to book a sought-after place in the Championship this year."

What is The Open Qualifying Series?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Wells Fargo Championship and the Memorial Tournament will each offer three qualifying places on the PGA Tour, while two events in the Qualifying Series are either fully or co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour - where LIV Golf members remain eligible to compete.

Six golfers have already earned places through the Joburg Open and ISPS Handa Australian Open, which were played at the end of last year, although qualifying places will now be awarded to the leading players not already exempt when entries for The Open close on June 1.

Any golfer earning a qualifying place who then becomes exempt under one or more categories before the closing date of entries will result in that place being awarded to the next non-exempt golfer, which will determined by a reserve list for each event played before 1 June.

Three places will be awarded on the DP World Tour at the Betfred British Masters, Made in HimmerLand the Genesis Scottish Open - which takes place the week before the final men's major of the year, while the number of spots at Final Qualifying has increased by four to a minimum of 16 places.

Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire will host Final Qualifying events on July 4, ahead of The 151st Open taking place from July 20-23 exclusively live on Sky Sports.