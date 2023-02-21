LIV Golf League: Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters among new signings announced for 2023 season

Thomas Pieters' switch to LIV Golf was confirmed on Monday as he joined Bubba Watson's team ahead of the new season

Six-time DP World Tour winner and Ryder Cup contender Thomas Pieters is among the players confirmed to be playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League for the 2023 season.

The world No 34, who finished tied-sixth in his last start at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic last month, was part of Continental Europe's winning Hero Cup team earlier this year and expected to be in consideration for Luke Donald's Ryder Cup team in Rome this September.

LIV Golf announced its first four team line-ups last Wednesday and four more the following day, with Pieters confirmed on Monday as part of Bubba Watson's Range Goats GC team ahead of the 14-event league season which begins in Mexico on Friday.

Pieters was in contention to make a second Ryder Cup appearance this year, having impressed on debut in 2016

The Belgian was critical that he was ineligible to feature at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, despite his lofty world ranking compared to others in the field, with Pieters missing out on a sponsor's exemption at an event where he finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson in 2017.

Pieters, who will now face an indefinite suspension from the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf, tweeted: "Sad to miss my favourite tournament of the year. Because well as No 34 in world, I just couldn't get in."

Who has also signed for LIV?

Three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele was also announced on Monday and joins Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC, while New Zealand's Danny Lee has been added to the Iron Heads GC captained by Kevin Na.

Dean Burmester, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour and current world No 63, has signed for the all-South African team Stinger GC captained by former major champion Louis Oosthuizen.

The first eight team line-ups were confirmed last week, with Presidents Cup players Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz announced on Wednesday as members of the Torque GC.

Major winners Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are among the players to return in 2023, having featured in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series last year.

Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson will serve as co-captains of the Majesticks team, which is completed by Sam Horsfield.

Players who finished in the top 24 of the 2022 Invitational Series were guaranteed spots for the 2023 LIV Golf League.

American Sihwan Kim earned a spot for winning the Asian Tour Order of Merit, and Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent did the same by winning the Asian Tour International Series Order of Merit.

Full 2023 league line-up

*Denotes captain

4Aces GC - Dustin Johnson*, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC - Martin Kaymer*, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland

Crushers GC - Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Fireballs GC - Sergio Garcia*, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

HyFlyers GC - Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC - Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee

Majesticks GC - Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood*, Ian Poulter*, Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC - Bubba Watson*, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch

Ripper GC - Cameron Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan

Smash GC - Brooks Koepka*, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka

Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen*, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann*, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig

When do LIV Golf events take place in 2023?

LIV Golf has announced a 14-event schedule for its 2023 league season, with seven countries hosting events as part of an expanded calendar.

All 14 events take place on weeks outside of the men's majors and the Ryder Cup, with any potential clashes with the PGA Tour's elevated events and Rolex Series tournaments on the DP World Tour also avoided.

El Camaleon at Mayakoba in Mexico will host the season opener from February 24-26, with The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson the venue for an Arizona-based event from March 17-19.