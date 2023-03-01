PGA Tour to introduce 'radical' no cut events in 2024 | Rory McIlroy: We have to be 'aspirational'

Rory McIlroy believes that events on the PGA Tour for the top players are a sign of aspiration

The PGA Tour has ratified changes for 2024 that will bring in reduced field designated events for the top 50 players from the previous season's FedEx Cup standings.

These events will see field sizes reduced to 70-78 players with no cut, but will not apply to the Majors, The Players or FedEx Cup playoffs.

Five spots will also be earned through performances in non-designated events.

Ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy spoke in favour of the "aspirational" changes that will be brought in for 2024 and insisted that they do not "reward mediocrity".

"It isn't as if the PGA Tour hasn't had no-cut events. We have had no-cut events since I have been on Tour for the last 15 years," said McIlroy.

"The no-cut thing just became a big deal when LIV came around. That was sort of what prompted the whole discussion around it.

"But I think it guarantees the top players there for four days and I am certainly not one to reward mediocrity.

"This is the most aspirational Tour to play in the world and we have to keep it that way."

Billy Horschel also hopes that the changes will be seen as an "opportunity" for players and will not stoke more "division" amongst the PGA Tour.

"There has been division since the top players got together in Delaware and guys have wanted to know what was going on," Horschel said.

"They felt a small percentage of players were making decisions for the majority of players.

"I hope there isn't a division and once it all comes out and is all laid out there and everyone can see the opportunities that are there."

However, the announcement has prompted backlash from LIV players such as Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood who believe no-cut events, like those hosted by LIV, have been represented negatively by those in the PGA Tour previously.

Reacting to the news on twitter, Poulter said: "Oh my my my…. When will the penny drop with so many of what's actually happened here.

"It really doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out. And sounds very similar to another product that's been spoken so badly about by media and commentators.

"I'm all ears now. I'm waiting."

Battle continues for golf's top spot | McIlroy 'happy to be in the conversation'

Rory McIlroy, already a winner on the PGA Tour this season at October's CJ Cup, enjoyed a DP World Tour victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and held the world No 1 spot until Scottie Scheffler's WM Phoenix Open success.

Scheffler's stint was ended after just one week when Jon Rahm claimed the Genesis Invitational, his third win of the calendar year on the PGA Tour and fifth in nine worldwide starts, although the Spaniard arrives in Florida with his world No 1 status under threat once again.

A solo second finish for Rahm would guarantee his place at the top of the world rankings for at least another week, although anything less offers the opportunity for Scheffler and McIlroy - both former winners at Bay Hill - the chance to snatch back top spot.

McIlroy is projected to need a win and for Rahm to finish outside the top-five to reclaim world No 1 for a tenth time in his career, while Scheffler could currently finish as low as tied-second - depending on the performance of the other two - to jump back top of the world rankings.

Despite so much on the line for McIlroy at Bay Hill, he is just "happy to be in the conversation" with the top golfers on the PGA Tour.

"As much as it's really nice to be ranked No 1, winning golf tournaments, playing well, it sort of takes care of all of that stuff. So I think it's really exciting.

"If I was purely a fan of the game and I see what's going on, especially at the top, I think it's a pretty cool thing.

"The run that Rahmbo (Jon Rahm) has been on has been phenomenal. Obviously what Scottie did last year.

"I've had a nice little run over the last sort of 12 months. But like everyone knows, there's so much parity in our game right now that any given week, any given tournament someone can pop up and sort of put their hand up and

claim to be one of the best players in the world.

"So I'm just happy to be in that conversation and I just need to keep my head down and keep playing well."

