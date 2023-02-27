Sky Sports Golf podcast: Marcel Siem reflects on ending his eight-year wait for a title
Jon Rahm replaced Scottie Scheffler as world No 1 after finishing two shots ahead of Max Homa at the Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods also made a comeback; Download and subscribe to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast
Last Updated: 27/02/23 7:43pm
Marcel Siem stops by to chat in the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast fresh from ending his eight-year wait for a title with victory at the Hero Indian Open.
The German delivers an honest, insightful and emotional interview about his life over the last eight years after shooting a closing 68 to beat compatriot Yannik Paul.
Siem opens up on the challenges of balancing golf and looking after his wife as she goes through chemotherapy, as well as explaining what it means to be a role model to younger German players.
Josh is also joined by Jamie Spence and John E Morgan to review Chris Kirk's win at the Honda Classic as well as dissecting Sergio Garcia's comments regarding Rory McIlroy and previewing Arnold Palmer.
