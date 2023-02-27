Sky Sports Golf podcast: Marcel Siem reflects on ending his eight-year wait for a title

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the fourth round of the Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Highlights from the fourth round of the Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Marcel Siem stops by to chat in the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast fresh from ending his eight-year wait for a title with victory at the Hero Indian Open.

The German delivers an honest, insightful and emotional interview about his life over the last eight years after shooting a closing 68 to beat compatriot Yannik Paul.

Siem opens up on the challenges of balancing golf and looking after his wife as she goes through chemotherapy, as well as explaining what it means to be a role model to younger German players.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Josh is also joined by Jamie Spence and John E Morgan to review Chris Kirk's win at the Honda Classic as well as dissecting Sergio Garcia's comments regarding Rory McIlroy and previewing Arnold Palmer.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com

Watch PGA Tour action again this week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage from the Arnold Palmer Invitational begins on Thursday from 12pm on Sky Sports Golf.