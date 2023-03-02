PGA Tour: Rory Mcllroy has disappointing Arnold Palmer Invitational start; Nine shots behind leader Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy sits nine shots off leader Jon Rahm after a disappointing two-over par opening round

Rory Mcllroy had a disappointing two-over par opening round to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, leaving him nine shots behind leader Jon Rahm.

Spain's Rahm sits seven-under par at the top of the leaderboard, with American trio Kurt Kitayama, Chris Kirk and Cameron Young sitting two shots behind.

England's Aaron Rai sits three shots off the lead on four-under, level with seven players including the likes of Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

"I took advantage of the good swings. I put myself in a really good spot on 1 off the tee. Took advantage with a wedge in my hand," Rahm said.

"I can say the two shots on 2 and 17, to have a combined six feet in those two holes, it just doesn't happen. I hit two really good shots and landed in a very precise spot.

"Collin [Morikawa] landed his maybe 10 feet more on the green than mine on 2 and he was over the green. We're playing with some really small margins today and took advantage of those.

"It's not like it was shaky inbetween. I felt like I played a pretty good round of golf, it's just not easy. Those fairways are getting firm and they're not easy to hit. When you miss the fairway you're going to be chopping it out of the rough and hoping for dear life.

"But even inbetween I did have a lot of good looks for birdie. I played really good golf today and I took advantage of the three or four missed opportunities, missed fairways and greens really, really well.

"Except on 8, which, well, it is what it is. But even if I didn't make many birdies in between it was a good round of golf."