Padraig Harrington humbled by induction into World Golf Hall of Fame

Padraig Harrington says his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame is "validation" of what he has achieved in the sport so far in his career.

The three-time major champion becomes the third Irishman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame behind Joe Carr and Christy O'Connor Snr.

Harrington won successive Open Championships in 2007 and 2008 as well as a PGA Championship during the latter, contributing to 36 worldwide wins that also includes victory at the U.S. Senior Open in 2022.

"Lots of emotions now it's happened, humbling to be included with the class of 2024, humbling to be included with the people who have gone before me. Lots of those are my heroes and people I would put up on a pedestal so to put up there with them forever is very humbling," said Harrington.

"There's a certain amount of not just joy but satisfaction and validation in the announcement for me.

"I'm at a stage of my career now, 50 years of age, you're looking back at what you did, the world of golf is moving on very quickly so when you do get included in the Hall of Fame it brings that sense of 'I did it', it brings validation to what I did in the past and it's a very nice reminder of the good days that have gone before me.

"I assume I got in based on my wins, I would like to think I got in based on my love of the game and respect for the game, the etiquette, the rules, my love of everything there is about golf."

Harrington has featured on six European Ryder Cup teams and been a winner on four occasions as well as captaining the side in the 2021 defeat to the USA.

The 51-year-old made it to a career-best ranking of third in July 2008 and spent over 300 weeks in the top 10 from 2001 to 2010.

