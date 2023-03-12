PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on designated events and how they strengthen 2024 calendar

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says he is excited about raising the competitive bar with the best players in the world on the tour playing together more often PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says he is excited about raising the competitive bar with the best players in the world on the tour playing together more often

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan insists changes to next season’s schedule will benefit all players in their membership and believes it can enhance events across the golfing calendar.

The PGA Tour announced earlier this month that the 2024 schedule will feature eight "designated events" that will have fields of 70-78 players and no cuts, with all offering elevated purses and FedExCup points.

Monahan said the changes will "transform and set the future direction" for the PGA Tour, with the world's best likely to compete against each other more frequently, although the changes have received criticism from some players.

"We've struck a nice balance of keeping the same number of designated events, strengthening our entire season, and raising the competitive bar out here for every single player on the PGA Tour," Monahan exclusively told Sky Sports.

"The fans have responded very favourably to it and our sponsors are certainly excited by it. Any time you make changes you're certainly going to have critics, and we understand that.

"If you look where we were in the summer last year, where a lot of people had a lot of questions about the designated events. Now, almost every single Saturday and Sunday we've had an unbelievable and at times dizzying leaderboard, with players having a chance to win.

"That's what I'm most excited about - the competitive fabric of it. The best players in the world want to play together more often, they want to beat each other, and every player has the ability and the opportunity - based on performance - to compete."

The designated events will consist of the top 50 players from the previous year's FedExCup standings, should they choose to feature, as well as golfers who have played their way with their performances in full-field events.

"If I'm a fan of the PGA Tour, I know at the beginning of the year where the top players are going to be playing over the course of the year and I know that I'm seeing more of that than I've ever seen before," Monahan explained.

"It's really important to stress the only way you're playing in the designated events is by your performance and you've got to be top 50 the previous year or the hottest player the current year.

"That doesn't in any way take away from all of our events because by having these fields limited then the strength across the schedule, the storylines that develop and the stars that will come forward will continue in some really inspiring ways."

Rory McIlroy is among the golfers to have supported the changes, which have come within a year of the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV circuit, while Monahan is excited for the PGA Tour's future after a turbulent period within the sport.

"I look at what's happening in the field of play and the way fans are responding and players are playing inspired golf - the way they're responding has been extraordinary," Monahan added.

"We've had a lot of announcements that give me further excitement, whether it's Full Swing and the commitment to season two, whether it's the TGL and Monday Night Golf.

"There are so many things happening that are showcasing our stars to the world and that's what gives me pleasure and inspires me and our team. Not only are our players responding, but so too our fans."

