The Masters: Who is in the field for 2023 and who needs Texas Open win to earn Augusta invite?
Only the winner of the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open can secure a last-minute invite to The Masters at Augusta National; Watch the opening major of the year live from April 6-9 exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 27/03/23 8:09pm
The field is already set for the opening major of the year, but who has already qualified for The Masters and who is yet to secure their invite to Augusta National?
There are currently 89 players - as of March 27 - scheduled to tee it up in Georgia from April 6-9, exclusively live on Sky Sports, where world No 1 Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy has another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.
The final remaining invite will go to the winner of the Valero Texas Open this week, with former major winners, Ryder Cup hopefuls and Presidents Cup players all trying to snatch a last-minute victory and late spot in The Masters field.
Matt Wallace's breakthrough PGA Tour victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday isn't enough to earn him an Augusta invite, due to it being an opposite-field event to a WGC, with Nico Echavarria in a similar spot after winning the Puerto Rico Open the same week as the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.
Rickie Fowler has enjoyed an upturn in form in recent months but suffered a group-stage exit in Austin last week, with the former Augusta runner-up needing a first PGA Tour win since 2019 to avoid missing the event for a third successive year.
England's Aaron Rai - who fired a hole-in-one and impressed at The Players - joins fellow Team Europe contender Nicolai Hojgaard - who finished runner-up to Wallace last week - in needing a win, while former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is among the others chasing victory.
Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker and ex-US Open winner Lucas Glover are yet to qualify, neither is 2018 first-round leader Charley Hoffman and new PGA Tour special temporary member Akshay Bhatia.
JJ Spaun will need a successful title defence to grab a late invite for the second successive year, with Matt Kuchar, Thomas Detry, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Taylor Montgomery among the others still looking to qualify for The Masters.
How do players qualify for The Masters?
The top 50 in the world at the end of the previous calendar year earn an invite, as do those inside the top 50 during the week before the tournament takes place, while previous winners hold a lifetime exemption and any other major winners from the last five years are also included in the field.
The top-12 and ties from last year's Masters Tournament are allowed to return, as are the top four and ties from the other three majors in 2022, with every winner at a full-field PGA Tour event - the ones not played the same week as a major or one of the World Golf Championship - over the past 12 months securing a spot.
The last three winners of The Players and all qualifiers for last season's Tour Championship earn their invite, plus the champions of five of the world's biggest amateur titles, while The Masters committee can invite a player who hasn't qualified.
Who is in The Masters field?
Correct as of March 27; USA unless stated
# denotes first Masters; *denotes amateur; ~ denotes committee invite
Abraham Ancer (Mex)
Sam Bennett *#
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Ben Carr *#
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners (Can)
Fred Couples
Harrison Crowe *# (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Bryson DeChambeau
Harris English
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*# (Arg)
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Ryan Fox # (NZL)
Sergio Garcia (Esp)
Talor Gooch
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Kazuki Higa #~ (Jpn)
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Tom Kim # (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama #
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Bernhard Langer (Ger)
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Sandy Lyle (Sco)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Matthew McClean #* (NIrl)
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Adrian Meronk # (Pol)
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Larry Mize
Francesco Molinari (Ita)
Taylor Moore #
Collin Morikawa
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
Alex Noren (Swe)
Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
Mito Pereira # (Chi)
Thomas Pieters (Bel)
JT Poston
Aldrich Potgieter #* (Rsa)
Seamus Power (Irl)
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose (Eng)
Gordon Sargent #*~
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
Adam Scott (Aus)
Vijay Singh (Fiji)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Adam Svensson # (Can)
Sahith Theegala #
Justin Thomas
Harold Varner III
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir (Can)
Danny Willett (Eng)
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Who are the past champions not playing?
Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr, Angel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Sir Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller
