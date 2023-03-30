Augusta National Women's Amateur: Rose Zhang takes five-shot lead into final round

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bohyun Park claims the first ever Augusta National Women's Amateur hole-in-one on the par-three eighth Bohyun Park claims the first ever Augusta National Women's Amateur hole-in-one on the par-three eighth

World amateur No 1 Rose Zhang set more records on her way to taking a five-shot lead into the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Zhang followed an opening-round 66 at Champions Retreat in Georgia by mixing an eagle and six birdies with a lone bogey in a seven-under 65, moving her to 13 under and seeing her set the course record for the second day running.

The American followed three birdies in her first four holes by making a 30-foot eagle at the par-five ninth, then cancelled out a bogey at the 12th by taking advantage of the par-five 14th.

Rose Zhang is closing in on a dominant Augusta National Women's Amateur victory

Zhang picked up a shot at the 16th and chipped to three feet to set up a birdie at the par-five last, giving her a commanding advantage over the chasing pack heading into Saturday's final round at Augusta National.

"From my past experience [with a big lead], it's very important to know you have a whole field chasing you and anything can happen," Zhang said. "Every hole, every score matters. I'm just going to play as hard as I can."

Sweden's Andrea Lignell carded a three-under 69 to move to eight under and in second spot ahead of American Jenny Bae, who posted a second-round 68, with no other player in the field with 10 strokes of the lead.

Bohyun Park is tied-ninth after a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth helped her to a second-round 70, while Charlotte Heath heads the British interest and is tied-14th going into the final round.

All the 72-player field will get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, ahead of The Masters taking place at the same venue next week, then the 31 players who made the cut will play the final round on Saturday.

The final round will include another 15-year-old Gianna Clemente, who played her first US Women's Amateur at age 11 and last year made it through Monday qualifying for three consecutive LPGA Tour events.

Defending champion Anna Davis missed the cut by two strokes after two bogeys in the last three holes saw her post a level-par 72, having been handed a four-shot penalty on the opening day for twice lifting and cleaning her golf ball in the rough.

The winner of the 54-hole event, providing they remain an amateur, receives an invite to the US Women's Open, the AIG Women's Open and the Chevron Championship, three of the five women's majors, plus any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships she is eligible for.

