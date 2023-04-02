PGA Tour: Corey Conners wins Valero Texas Open for second time after one-shot victory

Corey Conners claimed a one-shot victory at the Valero Texas Open

Corey Conners ended a four-year winless run on the PGA Tour after claiming a one-shot victory at the Valero Texas Open.

The Canadian, who had already qualified for The Masters, carded a bogey-free 68 on the final day at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course to claim a first victory since his success at the same event in 2019.

Conners, who began the day one stroke back of 54-hole leader Patrick Rodgers, took advantage of the par-five second and then followed birdies at the sixth and ninth by holing from 20 feet at the par-four 15th.

Corey Conners carded four birdies during his final round in Texas

The 31-year-old then made par on each of the last three holes to hold off the chasing pack and claim a second PGA Tour victory, with Sam Stevens his closest challenger after a final-round 66.

"It was definitely a battle out there today, but I trusted my ability and thought about a lot of good shots I had hit previously in the week with certain conditions," Conners said. "It was definitely tough out there, but I'm really happy and proud of the way I battled."

Stevens made a 15-foot eagle putt at the par-five eighth and added another at the driveable par-four 17th, although failed to find a birdie at the par-five last to match Conners' 72-hole total.

Kuchar birdied the last three holes and four of his last five to card a 69 and earn his first top-five finish in an official event since last April, with the veteran sharing third spot on 13 under with Sam Ryder.

Rodgers made two birdies and four bogeys on his front nine to find himself four shots behind Conners, having held as much a four-shot lead on Saturday, with a final-round 73 eventually see him end the week in fifth spot.

Chez Reavie matched Peter Malnati for the round of the day with a seven-under 65, placing him in tied-sixth at 10 under with Lee Hodges and South Korea's Byeong Hun An. Padraig Harrington ended the week in tied-tenth alongside Rickie Fowler after a final-round 71.

