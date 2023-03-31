Tiger Woods: Five-time Masters champion set to compete at Augusta National next week

Tiger Woods won The Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019

Five-time champion Tiger Woods is set to compete in next week's Masters after he was included on the pre-tournament interview schedule.

Woods had previously implied he would be involved at Augusta during February's Genesis Invitational when he spoke about the potential awkwardness among PGA Tour and LIV Golf players that might await at the Champions Dinner.

It was also noted that week he had been yet to walk 72 holes over four days this calendar year as he continues to manage his fitness in light of the injuries sustained during his life-threatening car crash in 2021.

Woods, who won his fifth Masters title in 2019, has been playing to a truncated tournament schedule as a result of his recovery from the injuries he suffered.

The 47-year-old placed 47th at last year's Masters after carding rounds of 71, 74, 78 and 78, before making an emotional return to his beloved St Andrews for what could prove the final time as he missed the cut in front of enormous Tiger-dominated crowds at The 150th Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Woods carded an impressive four-under 67 on day three of the the Genesis Invitational as he continued his return from injury Woods carded an impressive four-under 67 on day three of the the Genesis Invitational as he continued his return from injury

He made his first competitive start since The Open in February at the Genesis Invitational, placing T45 after posting a final-round 73 at Riviera Country Club.

Cameron Smith is the only LIV Golf League player included on the interview schedule courtesy of his victory at St Andrews before joining the Saudi-funded circuit.

A group representing victims' families and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States had pledged to protest at Augusta due to eligible LIV players, including former champions Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson, being invited to compete.

