The Masters: Tom Hoge wins Par-3 contest as Seamus Power fires back-to-back Augusta aces

Seamus Power celebrated back-to-back aces during The Masters Par 3 contest

Tom Hoge claimed a one-shot victory in the traditional pre-tournament Par 3 contest at The Masters, as Seamus Power produced an extraordinary finish to his round at Augusta National.

The 33-year-old mixed four birdies with a brilliant hole-in-one at the par-three eighth on his way to a six-under 21, seeing him top the leaderboard ahead of two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and compatriot Kurt Kitayama.

Hoge's ace was one of five holes-in-one during the event, the third-highest number in the tournament's history, with the American now looking to become the first player to win par-three contest and The Masters in the same week.

Tom Hoge shot a six-under 21 to win the event

"I made a few birdies early and then the hole-in-one on eight was cool to see go in," Hoge said. "Just a fun day out here this afternoon with my wife caddying for me. Good start here to the week today, so try to keep that going."

Watson made a hole-in-one at the fourth on his way to sharing second on five under, while world No 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler carded a remarkable ace on his final hole.

Si Woo Kim shared fourth spot with Taylor Moore and Masters debutant Ryan Fox, with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples posting a three-under 24 and Abraham Ancer goes within inches of an ace at the first on his way to a two-under 25.

Rory McIlroy was among those in the field ahead of his bid to complete the career Grand Slam and Jon Rahm also featured, while Power became just the third player in tournament history to make back-to-back holes-in-one late in his round.

Power saw his tee shot on the eighth spin back into the hole for an amazing ace and repeated the feat on the 135-yard ninth, sparking wild celebrations from the patrons at the renovated Par-3 layout.

"It's a dream come true," Power said. "Obviously to get one was special, but to get the second one was a bit surreal. It was an absolute blast out there. That's a first for sure!"

