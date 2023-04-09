The Masters: Brooks Koepka leads Jon Rahm at Augusta National with Viktor Hovland in contention

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Viktor Hovland was playing some sensational golf at The Masters and managed to make five birdies in a row from the 11th to the 15th. Viktor Hovland was playing some sensational golf at The Masters and managed to make five birdies in a row from the 11th to the 15th.

Brooks Koepka holds a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm going into the final round of The Masters, with Viktor Hovland heading the chasing pack after a back-nine charge at Augusta National.

The players returned to complete their third rounds on Sunday morning due to storm delays earlier in the tournament, with Koepka temporarily seeing his four-shot advantage cut to a single shot after Rahm birdied his opening two holes of the day.

Koepka never left top spot despite struggling to replicate the standard of play he provided over the first two days, with a one-over 73 enough to sit on 11 under and ensure a final-round showdown with Rahm.

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka will go out together in the final pairing on Sunday

Rahm matched Koepka's total to leave the pair going out together again in the final round, with Hovland three strokes off the pace in third after five consecutive birdies from the 11th helped him jump to eight under.

Latest leaderobard -11 Koepka (USA) -9 Rahm (Esp) -8 Hovland (Nor) -6 Cantlay (USA) Others: -5 Matsuyama (Jpn); -2 Scheffler (USA); WD Woods (USA)

How Koepka stayed ahead at Augusta

Koepka missed the 10-foot par-save he had left himself at the seventh when play resumed at 8.30am local time, dropping him back to 12 under, as Rahm holed his effort from a similar distance for birdie to cut the advantage to two.

Jon Rahm is looking to become the fourth Spanish winner of The Masters, six years to the day since Sergio Garcia's win

Both players took advantage of the par-five next as Rahm rolled in from 12 feet and Koepka pitched to close range to also make birdie, with the Spaniard scrambling from the sand to match his playing partner's par at the ninth.

Koepka was forced to pitch out from the pines at the tenth after an errant tee shot but recovered to save par, although three-putted from just off the green in a swirling wind to bogey the par-three 12th.

Rahm got up and down from the back of the same green to temporarily cut the gap to one but then three-putted from distance to bogey the par-five next, while Koepka got up and down from near the patrons to exchange pars at the 14th.

Koepka narrowly avoided seeing his ball spin back into the water as he two-putted for par at the 15th, where Rahm three-putted from almost 100 feet after reaching the par-five green in two, with the lead increasing back to three when the world No 3 bogeyed the par-three 16th.

A three-putt bogey from 20 feet by Koepka at the 17th dropped him back to over par for the round, with both making a par at the last to set up a scintillating climax to the opening major of the year.

A winner from the chasing pack?

First round co-leader Hovland looked out of contention when back-to-back bogeys around the turn dropped him to three under and 10 strokes off the lead, only to charge up the leaderboard when a close-range birdie at the 11th sparked an impressive birdie run.

Hovland chipped in from the back of the 12th green and two-putted from 20 feet at the par-five next, then converted from 12 feet at the 14th and took advantage of the par-five 15th to extend his birdie run.

The Norwegian scrambled pars over his next two holes and shaved the edge of the cup with his birdie attempt at the last, with a two-under 70 leaving him in the penultimate group alongside Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay posted a four-under 68 to grab fourth spot ahead of former champion Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler in tied-15th following a third-round 71.

Tiger Woods withdrew due to injury ahead of the resumption of the third round, having been six over for his round and bottom of the leaderboard by three strokes when play was suspended the previous day.

