Sky Sports Golf podcast: How can 'ridiculous' slow play be stopped? Masters talking points

Patrick Cantlay was heavily criticised for his slow play during the final round of The Masters, but what can be done to speed up the sport?

Brooks Koepka hit out at the pace of play after finishing tied-second behind Jon Rahm at Augusta National, where the final pair took nearly five hours to complete their round.

Rahm and Koepka were forced to wait on almost every hole, with Cantlay - in the group ahead and playing with Viktor Hovland - adjudged responsible for the slow finish to the first major of the year.

"The group in front of us was brutally slow," Koepka said. "Jon [Rahm] went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting."

Hovland also appeared frustrated with Cantlay's slow play, hitting his third shot to the par-five 13th while the American was still walking towards the green, with the pace of play criticised by this week's guests on the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Patrick Cantlay, playing alongside Viktor Hovland, came under scrutiny for his pace of play at The Masters

"Cantlay is just a joke, I can't watch him," Jamie Spence said. "He has that demeanour about him and I just don't think he can get out of that gear he's in - that's how he plays.

"It's up to the officials to have a word with him. He should have a look at himself, really, because nobody wants to watch that. Some of them either think they're not slow or they're in total ignorance, but if the rules officials let them get away with it then they're going to carry on."

What can be done?

Slow play penalties are rarely issued on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, with Sky Sports' Robert Lee believing that players get away with it far too often.

"It seems the bigger name you are, the more you get away with," Lee said. "There is an optimum time to play golf and if you go beyond that, it actually makes the game harder.

"Once you've made your decision, execute your plan and go - that's how you should play. But consternation, constantly questioning time and time again, it just becomes boring for the other player.

"If you're a quick player, you can't put the other guy off, but if you're a slow player you can kill the other guy. You're killing him by your tardiness around the links. If you're a quick player and you're playing with a slow player, it's awful."

What else is on the podcast?

The panel reflect on a memorable major win for Rahm and what he can do next, and discuss why Koepka failed to turn a commanding lead into a fifth major title.

Koepka's rules controversy from earlier in the tournament and an impressive Mickelson display also feature, as do a disappointing week for Rory McIlroy and question marks over Tiger Woods' future.

The DP World Tour's arbitration hearing against LIV is mentioned, plus there's a look ahead to this week's RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts!