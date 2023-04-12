PGA Tour unveils new FedExCup Fall schedule: What is it and what will it mean for the players?

The PGA Tour has unveiled its expanded calendar for the rest of 2023 and revealed how players can secure spots in the biggest events on next year's revamped FedExCup schedule.

Seven tournaments will feature on the 'FedExCup fall' calendar, running from September to November, where players can secure their PGA Tour status and earn additional playing opportunities for the 2024 season.

Winners of each event will continue to receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption, 500 FedExCup points, entry into the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Championship and The Players, plus qualify for majors where PGA Tour victories count as eligibility status.

The leading 10 players, not previously eligible, with the most season-long FedExCup points through the FedExCup Fall will also earn exemptions into the first two 'designated events' that follow the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Only the top 50 at the end of the 2023 FedExCup season are fully exempt for the full 2024 campaign, which returns to a calendar-year schedule of January to August, with the seven fall events giving players the chance to improve their ranking and earn places in additional tournaments.

What are the 'FedExCup Fall' events?

The FedExCup Fall begins at the Fortinet Championship from September 14-17 before taking a two-week hiatus, during which the Ryder Cup will be contested in Rome.

A three-week stretch sees the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi and the Shriners Children's Open in Nevada the following week, before the Zozo Championship returns to Japan from October 19-22.

The PGA Tour heads to Mexico after a one-week break for the World Wide-Technology Championship from November 2-5, before the FedExCup Fall finishes with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-12 and The RSM Classic from November 16-19.

How can players earn their spot on the PGA Tour?

The top 50 in the 2023 FedExCup standings will already be secure into all 2024 events, including the designated events, while those who finish 51st to 70th will have their PGA Tour status secured for next season but are not at that stage guaranteed entry into the designated events.

All players 51 and below will carry their FedExCup points from the regular season and first FedExCup Playoff and continue to accumulate points through the autumn tournaments, with the top 125 in the standings at the end of 2023 then exempt for the full-field events for the 2024 season.

The designated events are eight no-cut events with smaller fields, more FedExCup points and increased prize purses. The eight events included have yet to be announced. The top 50 the previous season, the top 10 available from the current year and not already exempt, plus the top five not already exempt from points earned in full-field events, will get an invite.

Winners of full-field events also get to feature in the designated events, along with any PGA Tour member inside the world's top 30, with the remaining four spots going to sponsor's exemptions.

The top 10 finishers, not otherwise exempt, on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings will earn their card for 2024, along with the top 30 players on the final Korn Ferry Tour points list. There are also cards for the five finishers and ties from the Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School, which returns for the first time since 2012.

What else was confirmed?

The PGA Tour's 'Challenge Season' will follow the FedExCup Fall, with three limited-field events offering no FedExCup points. The Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge is from November 30-December 3 and The Grant Thornton Invitational, co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, takes place in Florida a week later ahead of the PNC Championship from December 16-17.

There is no place on the schedule for the WGC-HSBC Championship, which hasn't been contested since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will not be contested on the 2024 FedExCup schedule.

The Houston Open has been part of the autumn schedule since 2019 but will return to the spring from next season, although the PGA Tour has yet to confirm a date or whether it will become one of the designated events.

