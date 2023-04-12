The Masters: What is it like to play Augusta National? Diary of a six-handicapper's 'unforgettable day'

Sky Sports' Josh Mugridge got the opportunity to play at Augusta National, the day after The Masters

How would an amateur golfer get on around Augusta National? The day after Jon Rahm won The Masters, Sky Sports assistant producer Josh Mugridge – who plays off a handicap of six – was given the once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity to find out…

When I arrived on Sunday morning, ahead of working on the final day of The Masters, I was immediately called into the bosses' office - not something anyone ever likes to happen! At that point, I was trying to figure out if I had broken any of Augusta's rules or done something wrong!

I was handed a small white envelope with my name on it. When I opened it and realised it was a 'golden ticket' to play at Augusta National at 10.30am on the Monday morning, I couldn't stop grinning! It was suddenly Christmas Eve in my eyes, as I had one of the most sort-after tee times in golf the next day.

I woke up in daylight on the Monday morning, having enjoyed a late night after Jon Rahm's victory, leaving me instantly panicked that I had missed my tee time. I hadn't, it was only 6.30am, and a good three hours before I was even allowed to arrive at Magnolia Lane.

Of course, I couldn't get back to sleep. It was like being a kid again on Christmas morning and being stood at the top of the stairs with my sister, waiting for mum and dad to check if Santa had been. The only difference this time being it was a trip to Augusta ahead of me.

That drive down Magnolia Lane is only 330 yards long but probably the most I've ever enjoyed driving, grinning from ear to ear that it was actually happening. That short journey is everything you could imagine and more. I got into Founders Circle, parked the car outside the clubhouse and had my clubs taken away to the practice facility.

I headed inside and up the stairs on the right-hand side to the Champions Locker Room, where my name was on the locker in the far corner previously occupied by 1967 winner Gay Brewer and 2009 champion Angel Cabrera. The sense of history in the room was vast and the thought that the world's best had been in there changing their shoes the day before, just as I was, was surreal.

The names of those playing in the Monday media day were listed on each locker

I popped into the members' pro shop and had a look around. It would be easy to spend a fortune in there, as I had in the shop for patrons during the tournament, but this time I was quite reserved and just bought two ball markers, a yardage book and a scorecard holder.

Ready for action

My normal warm-up routine usually consists of a coffee, bap and a trip to the toilet, but this was not just the Saturday roll up at Farnham Golf Club. I was playing Augusta and I thought it was a good idea to hit some ball and see what sort of shape the swing was in.

On the range I was met by my caddie Clinton, who was a part-time caddie from the area. After hitting three wedges, two seven irons and two drivers without any shanks or misses, I thought I didn't need to waste any time and headed to the putting green to see what all the fuss was about.

This was where the panic set in. I dropped a ball down eight feet from a cup and hit the putt that went at least 12 feet past the hole. Not ideal. I hit 15 more putts and got somewhere close to having an idea of the pace, but realised Butch Harmon's comment to me the previous day - that I could be on every green in regulation and still shoot 100 - could be a possibility!

My playing partners, Dwyer, Stuart and ''Leo'', met me on the tee. We posed for a picture and were told 'the tee is yours'. I was second in the group to put the peg in the ground and as I did, the butterflies were going.

My hands didn't feel like I could control the club, so I decided the best plan was to hit the ball as soon as possible without thinking about it. I couldn't have walked it out there better I had 88 yards to the pin, which settled the early nerves. I started with a solid three-putt bogey, which meant I had started better than Rahm did on his way to winning the Green Jacket.

The slopes on the greens are even more dramatic and impossible to see than anyone could ever describe to you. The putt I had just outside the left lip, so to be told it was likely five feet outside the right was a bit of a shock!

I had a really solid first few holes and I was playing well, but a reminder of the Augusta challenge came on the sixth hole. I hit a solid seven-iron to a back pin and watched it stall in the air to finish short of the green, despite not feeling any wind on the tee!

Leaving myself with a chip up a big slope to a pin sat up on a ledge, the first attempt I thought was good and had stopped at the top. I went to get my putter from Clinton only for him to say 'this could roll back." It did, almost into my own divot, so the next one I gave it a bit more and it rolled out nicely to two feet for a bogey.

On the seventh hole, I had hit a great drive and had 60 yards to the stick before hitting a nice 54 degree wedge to seven feet behind the flag for a chance of a birdie at Augusta National - pretty special if I could achieve it! The putting stroke that followed can only be described as a learner driver trying to find sixth gear in a five-gear car. Missed birdie opportunity.

The ninth tee was the first moment I thought about Amen Corner since I'd teed off, tingling at the idea of walking over the hill on 11 and seeing it open up in front of me. It didn't stop me from making a regulation par and - after adding up the scorecard - I realised I'd reached the turn in 41.

Drama of the second nine

Amen Corner is arguably the most famous corner on the planet and it's a little piece of paradise. When we reached the top, with the 11th green, 12th green and 13th tee in front of me, it was a proper WOW moment. After three-putting again at the 11th, it was time for THAT tee shot on the 12th.

It was the second time in the week I'd stood on the 12th tee, having been there shooting a 'Radar recreates' feature with Wayne Riley to reflect on Jordan Spieth's tournament-ending moment there in 2016. I could now see myself doing the same as Spieth or worse!

I've listened to countless pundits and players say "you just aim at the middle of the bunker" but I ignored all that - I was only there once and not playing for a boatload of cash, so went right at it! It felt good straight away, taking one hop and stopping eight feet from the flag - a real dream moment!

After stopping for photos on the Hogan Bridge and walking around to the green, I took the chance to look back and see a view that few get the chance to see in real life. It was such a privileged place to be, although I was still chasing the elusive first birdie after pushing my putt three feet past.

The tee shot at the next ended up in the pine straw and in a similar spot to Phil Mickelson's magical moment from all those years ago. I couldn't turn down the opportunity to hit that shot, but hit the hero shot so badly it didn't reach the creek.

Leaving a little 29-yard chip over the water, I somehow lipped out for eagle but still saw the ball roll four feet away. The simple instruction from Clint was get it moving and we get the birdie, with the stroke much better this time! The ball turned a cup from left to right and dropped - I had that birdie and had knocked it around Amen Corner in level par!

A day to remember

The final chance of a real hero shot comes at 15, where I bought into my philosophy over never laying up philosophy. When faced with 186 yards under a branch I wasn't going to chip it down there to try get up and down. Instead, I was going to try and whip a low six iron from left to right onto the green under regulation. It came off perfectly!

The ball landed four feet right and short of the cup before running to 18 feet behind the flag. I couldn't possibly make an eagle, could I? No, of course not! However, it did leave a tap-in birdie and saw me dispatch the two par-fives on the back nine in two under.

After a par at 16 and bogey at 17, I added up the scorecard waiting on the 18th tee and it came to 75. It meant I need a par on the last for 79 - the holy grail number for a lot of us weekend warriors. If I could manage it around Augusta, then it might be my biggest ever life achievement.

The tee shot looks tight, really tight, especially when you've stupidly added your shots and know you're on a decent score. I hit it pretty good just right of the bunker Sandy Lyle found the year he won. The next shot is at least a club short, maybe two, and leaves me up and down for a magical 79.

The walk up 18 was something else, especially when I'd seen it the day before with patrons 20 seats deep. Now, it was quiet and empty, but still had that special atmosphere of a place steeped in history.

I hit a great chip and even caddie Clint shouted "go in" as it burnt the edge, although I now had a rapid eight-footer down the hill with two cups of break. I'd been good at this all day and decided I wasn't leaving it short. That was a bit of an error when I was stood over the six-footer coming back, which I also missed to leave me finishing on 81.

A nine-over 81 around Augusta National? That was special!

I went into the day not caring about what I scored and just enjoying the experience. All I can say after finishing was that was the best day I've ever spent on a golf course. I walked off 18 and realised just how special what I had done was.

Augusta has always had a sense of mystery about it and now I can say I've played it.

It was an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I will never forget.