RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick leads Patrick Cantlay by one after superb eight-under 63

England's Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one shot heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage after a magnificent eight-under 63 in Saturday's third round.

The 28-year-old, who won the US Open in 2022, holed his second shot for an eagle two on the third hole and added six birdies for his lowest-ever round on the PGA Tour.

It sees him move to 14 under and hold a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, who lost in a play-off to Jordan Spieth a year ago, with Spieth himself a further shot back at 12 under. Both Americans shot 66.

Fitzpatrick has struggled for much of the year, missing four cuts in seven events before tying for 10th at the Masters last week, only his second top 10 of the season.

"I think this is a golf course that's shown that there are low scores around here this week," Fitzpatrick said following his round.

"Aside from Augusta, it's my favourite golf course."

England's Tommy Fleetwood carded a 68 to move to 11 under, tied with four others including world No 2 Scottie Scheffler (69) and overnight leader Jimmy Walker (72).

Former US PGA champion Walker, who opened with two rounds of 65 for a three-stroke halfway lead, was tied with Fitzpatrick before three bogeys on the back nine dropped him down the leaderboard.

Masters champion Jon Rahm is eight under after his third round of 69, alongside English duo Justin Rose (72) and Aaron Rai (71).

