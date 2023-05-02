Sky Sports Golf podcast: Can Tony Finau follow his Mexico Open win and go on to claim a first major?

Tony Finau's fine win at the Mexico Open, holding off world No 1 Jon Rahm, is discussed on latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Rahm had closed to within two shots of leader Finau after a sensational, bogey-free 10-under round of 61 on Saturday, but Finau proved too strong on the final day, ultimately winning by three with a final score of 24 under.

The victory was Finau's sixth on the PGA Tour, with five of them coming in the past 20 months after a wait of more than five years for his second following his success at the Puerto Rico Open in 2016.

Sky Sports' Sarah Stirk said on the podcast - which you can listen too via the player below: "I was one of the people who was in that position, having to ask him [Finau], 'when is that next win coming?'

"The doubts came in, and he admitted this, that he questioned himself.

"But I was always of the mindset, and most agreed with this, that when he did pick up that second win, the floodgates would open - and, look, they absolutely have."

Stirk added: "You can just see the change. He's super relaxed and super calm because he has been there and done it.

"That second win was such a hurdle to get over. The talent was never in question, his all-round game is just imperious.

"To go toe-to-toe with Rahm, given the way he's playing right now, it was just sensational.

"I was so happy. He's one of the good guys that you want to see up there, playing well and winning tournaments. He's so good for golf."

Could Finau's fine form now translate into a first major tournament success? The 33-year-old American, ranked 11th in the world, has placed in the top five in all four majors previously, with a third-place finish at The Open in 2019 his best to date.

Stirk said: "In the next two years, I think Tony Finau will break through in a major championship. You look at the rate he is winning at now, and the belief [he has].

"For all of these guys, they've all got phenomenal talent, but something separates them in that moment in the big events - those little, fine margins. It's between the ears.

"That's why obviously Tiger [Woods] was so good for so long."

Also on the podcast, Stirk and Bunkered Online digital editor Michael McEwan discuss win number eight for Pablo Larrazabal on the DP World Tour at the Korea Championship, and they chat about the dwindling golf membership in the UK and what can be done about it.

