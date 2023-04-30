PGA Tour: Tony Finau claims Mexico Open title as Jon Rahm charge falls short

Tony Finau claimed PGA Tour Mexico Open title victory, as he held off Jon Rahm

Tony Finau showed superb consistency to hold off the charge of Jon Rahm and claim the PGA Tour Mexico Open title by three shots on Sunday, finishing on 24-under.

World No 1 Rahm had closed to within two shots of leader Finau after a sensational, bogey-free 10-under round of 61 on Saturday, but the USA's Finau proved too strong on the final day, finishing with a five-under round of 66.

His impressive final-day display followed previous rounds of 65, 64 and 65 to leave him victorious, three shots ahead of defending champion Rahm and five ahead of compatriot Brandon Wu.

Rahm produced a final-round 67, but fell short of adding another win this year, having already claimed The Masters and three further PGA Tour titles.

Sunday's victory brings the sixth PGA Tour title of 33-year-old Finau's career - four of which have come since July 2022.