Presidents Cup: Jim Furyk to captain US team in Montreal in 2024

Jim Furyk will lead the US team when they defend their Presidents Cup title in Montreal next year.

The 2003 US Open champion has appeared in the tournament on seven occasions as a player and will now serve as captain for the first time, having been assistant to Jay Haas in 2015 and Steve Stricker in 2017.

Next year's Presidents Cup takes place in September at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada where Mike Weir will captain the International Team.

"Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the US Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honour that I am humbled and excited to accept," Furyk, who was America's Ryder Cup captain in 2018, said.

"Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum.

"So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 US Team captain is quite remarkable."

Furyk competed in the Presidents Cup's only previous visit to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2007, posting a 3-2 record with two of his wins coming with Tiger Woods as his partner.

In his final start as a playing participant in 2011 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, he became only the fourth player in the event's history to record a perfect 5-0-0 record which helped secure a 19-15 win over the International team.

Furyk qualified for the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea too, but was unable to compete due to a wrist injury. Next year's tournament takes place from September 24 to 29.

"Jim has been a role model and a tremendous ambassador for the PGA Tour during his remarkable career," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"And given the role he has played in the growth and success of the Presidents Cup over the last 25 years as both a competitor and a captain's assistant, it's fitting he will bring his leadership skills to Montreal in 2024 where he takes on the role of US team captain."