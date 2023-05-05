PGA Tour: Tommy Fleetwood ahead at Wells Fargo Championship with Rory McIlroy in contention

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Day one of the Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Highlights from Day one of the Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tommy Fleetwood birdied his final two holes to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship, where Rory McIlroy was among those to impress.

Fleetwood's fast finish saw him close a bogey-free 65 at Quail Hollow, putting him on six under and ahead of a five-way logjam for second that contains Xander Schauffele.

The Englishman opened with six consecutive pars before following an eight-foot eagle at the par-five seventh by taking advantage of the driveable par-four next to reach the turn in 32.

Fleetwood rolled in a 20-foot birdie at the 14th and holed from 12 feet at the par-three 17th, with a brilliant approach from a fairway bunker at the par-four last setting up an eight-foot birdie to grab the outright lead.

"I just have to keep going and wait for those really big results and hopefully start contending again up at the top of the leaderboard," said Fleetwood, who is still chasing a maiden PGA Tour title. "We'll see what we can do from there."

Schauffele held the outright advantage until two bogeys in his final three holes dropped him back to five under alongside K.H Lee, Talor Moore, Kevin Streelman and Ryan Palmer, while Patrick Cantlay - with Tiger Woods' former caddie Joe LaCava on the bag - is one of nine players sharing seventh on four under.

McIlroy impresses on return to action

McIlroy - playing for the first time since missing the cut at The Masters - marked his 34th birthday by scores of 34 on each nine on his way to an opening-round 68, leaving him three strokes off the pace.

The Northern Irishman birdied the par-five 10th, his opening hole of the day, and followed another at the par-four 14th by birdieing the par-three fourth after seeing his tee shot hit playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick's ball.

A wayward drive at the par-five seventh resulting in McIlroy's only bogey of the day, with the three-time Quail Hollow champion signing off his round with a 10-foot birdie at the ninth to leave himself one of 24 players within three of the early lead.

"I feel relaxed here," McIlroy said. "It's just a level of comfort at this golf course and at this club that I probably don't have any other venue. I've played here so many times I know where to miss it. I missed a few greens but I didn't feel like I hit the ball that badly.

Fitzpatrick finished a stroke behind playing partners McIlroy and Justin Thomas, with his 69 matched by fellow Englishman Tyrell Hatton, while defending champion Max Homa opened with a one-under 70.

English trio Matt Wallace, Callum Tarren and Harry Hall also join Homa five off the pace, with Tony Finau - winner in Mexico last week - carding an opening 71 and Jordan Spieth a further shot back with Shane Lowry.

