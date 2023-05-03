Rory McIlroy feeling refreshed after missing RBC Heritage to focus on mental wellbeing

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says it has been a 'pretty taxing 12 months mentally' after missing the RBC Heritage as he returns to action at the Wells Fargo Championship Rory McIlroy says it has been a 'pretty taxing 12 months mentally' after missing the RBC Heritage as he returns to action at the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy says he is now in a "better headspace" after electing to sit out the RBC Heritage last month in order to focus on his mental wellbeing.

The Northern Irishman endured an underwhelming week at The Masters as he missed the cut having arrived at Augusta National facing familiar pressure amid his search for an elusive fifth major crown.

His pursuit of the Grand Slam had been coupled with the effects of asserting himself as a leading voice in mapping out a sustainable future for golf following the emergence of the breakaway LIV Tour over the last year.

McIlroy subsequently deciding not to compete in South Carolina, a decision that cost him $3m due to being the second designated event he has missed this season.

"Obviously, after the disappointment of Augusta, and it's been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally, so it was nice to just try to disconnect and get away from it," McIlroy told the Golf Channel.

"It's nice to come back and feel refreshed and I think we're on a pretty busy run from here until the Playoffs so I'm excited to get going.

"I think I'm in a better headspace than I was, that run up to Augusta is always a stressful enough couple of weeks making sure everything is in the right order and your game is in good shape."

McIlroy has positioned himself at the forefront of PGA Tour member representation with regards to the ongoing and, at times, turbulent discussion over the impact of LIV.

The 33-year-old is back in action this week as he plays at the Wells Fargo Championship in his first appearance since Augusta.

"I think for me it was a nice reset because I still had to realise that there are three more majors this year, there is a ton left to play for," he continued.

"I needed to leave the last 12 months in the rear-view mirror and focus on what's ahead of me. I think the last three weeks has helped me gain that perspective and put me back on the right track."