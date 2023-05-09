G4D Open: Mike Jones hails rapid rise of opportunities and new events for golfers with disabilities

Mike Jones is among the field this week at the inaugural G4D Open

When Mike Jones tees it up at the inaugural G4D Open this week - a new event contested by 80 of the world’s most talented golfers with disabilities - it will be another opportunity for the Welshman to celebrate the sport he believes saved his life.

The keen sportsman turned to golf in his late 20s after years of playing rugby, although feared his days on the course were over when - aged 50 - he was involved a life-threatening motorbike crash in October 2015.

"A young boy in a van hit me off, side-swiped me," Jones told Sky Sports. "It crushed my lower left leg, hit my thigh through my pelvis, snapped the top of my femur off and snapped my pelvis off.

Jones has regularly impressed at EDGA Golf events

"I was in a mess. I went through some dark places in hospital, as you could imagine, and boy it was tough."

Jones watched golf videos from his hospital bed, with one of Manuel de los Santos - a golfer from the Dominican Republic who plays off one leg and without a prosthetic - sparking hopes of being able to compete again.

Manuel de los Santos in action at the EDGA event during the 2016 Portugal Masters

"It was just the inspiration I needed at the right time, during my lowest ebb in hospital," Jones explained. "That was the lift. It made me realise I can do something here and can get on with this.

"That was it, my focus became golf. Before I could walk, I was swinging golf clubs in parallel bars and it was giving my physio a heart attack!"

Jones was back playing golf less than a year after his crash, using a prosthetic, and quickly began winning tournaments in the stableford category due to his higher handicap. He then saw his game improve further with the help of a microprocessor knee.

"I'm a left-leg amputee and the microprocessor knee changed everything," Jones said. "I really worked hard, I could stand a bit better, and I felt more confident.

"Now, my handicap's down to plus 0.3, so technically I'm a better golfer than I was before I had two legs!"

Big week ahead at Woburn

Fourteen of the world's top 20 golfers with disabilities are scheduled to tee it up at Woburn for the inaugural G4D (Golf for the Disabled Tour) Open, including world No 1 Kipp Popert and Ireland's Brendan Lawlor - who recently featured on the DP World Tour at the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

Brendan Lawlor became the first disabled golfer in history to compete on the DP World Tour in 2019 and also appeared in last month's ISPS Handa Championship

The 54-hole event will have representatives from 19 countries, while male and female golfers from nine sports classes across multiple impairment groups will be part of the most inclusive golf tournament ever staged.

"It is a momentous week for golfers with a disability and golf in general," Jones added. "The R&A have broken new ground here with the backing of EDGA, putting on an incredible event. It really is going to be something special.

"We've got nine classes, so we've got so many varied disabilities. People with cerebral palsy, with MS, amputees, neurological conditions, short in stature - the list is almost endless.

"It's going to be spectacular for the public and people that come and watch to see how players with a disability play this amazing game. It's really exciting times and we've got a very strong field."

The G4D Open is the latest event in a rapidly expanding schedule for golfers with disabilities, following the growth of EDGA Golf and the launch last year of an international G4D Tour calendar.

"We've got young guys in their early 20s now and they can have a career out of this," Jones added. "Six years ago there were six events worldwide and now there's over a hundred, so that's big growth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The DP World Tour reinforced its commitment to inclusivity last year with the announcement of the newly-named G4D (Golf for the Disabled) Tour The DP World Tour reinforced its commitment to inclusivity last year with the announcement of the newly-named G4D (Golf for the Disabled) Tour

"EDGA Golf and the G4D Tour now is beyond any dreams that I ever had as an amateur. We have got a few recognised pros, which is the beauty of how our game has grown over the last few years.

"Brendan [Lawlor] last month played on the DP World Tour. It's massive and we would never have dreamt of it five years ago. Those top guys are opening those doors and breaking down those barriers."

