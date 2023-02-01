Brendan Lawlor: G4D Open is 'great news' for golfers with disabilities

Brendan Lawlor said the tournament will be "unbelievable"

Brendan Lawlor has hailed the launch of The G4D Open as "great news" for golfers with disabilities.

Up to 80 players will compete in the inaugural event over 54 holes on the Duchess course at Woburn, Bedfordshire on May 10-12, in an event that will be staged in partnership with the DP World Tour

World No 2 Lawlor said: "It's unbelievable. It's great news for golf and hopefully more history will be created that week. It's not just about competing in the event and winning, it's also about etching your name in the history books.

"We've done that a few times as golfers, including when I became the first player with a disability to play on the European Challenge Tour in 2019 and the DP World Tour in 2020, which were big milestones.

"To win this new championship would be just as big in my eyes."

The events has been launched by the R&A, a leading body in golf, and its chief executive Martin Slumbers added: s

added: "We have established The G4D Open to provide a world-class stage for the very best golfers with disabilities to compete against each other and realise their ambitions at an elite level of the sport.

"The World Health Organisation states that one in six people has a disability and so we want to show that golf is open to everyone regardless of ability.

"We can do this by celebrating the exceptional skills of golfers who as role models will inspire more men, women and young people to take up the sport through their achievements on the course."