Golf in 2024: AIG Women's Open, FedExCup Playoffs, Solheim Cup, Presidents Cup and more still to come this year

The men's major season is over for 2024, with attention now turning to a busy end of the golfing year and plenty of exciting events still to look forward to on Sky Sports Golf.

Xander Schauffle claimed victory at The Open after a thrilling week at Royal Troon, following on from his major breakthrough earlier this year at the PGA Championship, while Scottie Scheffler won The Masters in April and Bryson DeChambeau secured the US Open for a second time.

We will have to wait another nine months for Rory McIlroy's latest chance to complete a career Grand Slam at The Masters, after taking his major drought into an 11th year, with the Northern Irishman now wanting a strong end to the season on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy missed the cut at The Open after he struggled with windy conditions at Royal Troon, reflecting on his performances in majors this year he suggested he needs to work on how he deals with tough conditions in major tournaments

Attention will turn next to the Olympics in Paris, where Scheffler and McIlroy are among the favourites in the men's edition at Le Golf National and Nelly Korda chases gold for Team USA in the women's tournament, before lots more golf to come over the rest of the campaign.

Here are some of the events and storylines that will mean you can't switch off from golf over the coming months…

Who can enjoy major glory at St Andrews?

The iconic Old Course at St Andrews will stage the prestigious Women's Open for a third time next month, live on Sky Sports Golf from August 22-25, with Lilia Vu aiming to defend her title after a dominant win at Walton Heath last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season

Korda will target a second major victory of the season and Charley Hull will be looking to become the first British major champion in the women's game since Georgia Hall in 2018, while the event has added significance in the battle to qualify for the Solheim Cup.

The final women's major of the year is also the final qualifying event to automatically earn a spot in either team, with captains Suzann Pettersen and Stacy Lewis then announcing their captain's picks in the days leading after the event.

Will Scheffler secure FedExCup glory?

Scheffler holds a commanding lead at the top of the FedExCup standings as he looks to cap off a remarkable 2024 in style, with the world No 1's closest challenge likely to come from Schauffele and McIlroy - chasing a historic fourth title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler claimed his twelfth professional win with victory at the 2024 Travelers Championship - take a look at his best shots from all his tournament wins

Only the top 70 in the FedExCup ranking after the regular season qualify for the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind (August 15-18), with just 50 players then progressing to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club the following week.

The final gets whittled down to 30 for the season-ending Tour Championship, live from August 29-September 1 on Sky Sports Golf, where the format rewards the highest-ranked players in the standings with a strokes-based advantage. The winner of the Tour Championship wins the FedExCup, which comes with a whopping $25 million prize.

Can Europe make more Solheim Cup history?

The USA holds a 10-8 record over Europe in the Solheim Cup but they haven't won since 2017, losing back-to-back editions in 2019 and 2021 before last year's contest in Spain ended in a dramatic tie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain

The Solheim Cup is being played in successive years due to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup, with Pettersen retaining the European captaincy and looking to guide the holders to a second successive win on American soil.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia hosts the event from September 13-15, live on Sky Sports, where Europe will likely have plenty of last year's team at their disposal as they face a strong American team. The last three contests have been extremely close and expect the 2024 edition to be no different!

Could the International Team make a Presidents Cup shock?

The United States are aiming for a tenth consecutive Presidents Cup win, having dominated the biennial contest, but the International Team will be targeting a high-profile upset by claiming a shock victory in Montreal this September.

Team USA's line-up may give us some clues on who could feature for Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup team next year at Bethpage Black, while the International Team can take signs of encouragement from some of the recent performances in the event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of The Presidents Cup, held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina

The 2015 event saw the International Team beaten by a single point in Korea and a final-day comeback was required in Australia in 2019 for Team USA to win, with Tiger Woods as captain, with plenty of positives shown in a 17.5-12.5 loss at Quail Hollow in 2022. Could a first International Team win since 1998 be a possibility?

Is McIlroy set for more Race to Dubai success?

McIlroy is a five-time winner of the Race to Dubai and is in prime position to top the DP World Tour order of merit once again, having won earlier in the year at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and also finished runner-up at the US Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy admits he got over last month's US Open disappointment 'pretty quickly' and says he appreciates the support he's been given since

He will feature back in Europe at the Amgen Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this September, both part of the new-look "Back 9" schedule on the DP World Tour, with McIlroy also scheduled to tee it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship this November.

The new season-ending double header in the Middle East will see 70 players feature in Abu Dhabi and 50 in Dubai, while McIlroy being crowned Race to Dubai champion would move him to within two Order of Merits of Colin Montgomerie's all-time total.

Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and all of the majors in 2024 exclusively live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour without a contract with NOW.