Ryder Cup: Jim Furyk named vice-captain for Team USA

Jim Furyk will be the third vice-captain for Team USA at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Jim Furyk has been named as a vice-captain for the US Ryder Cup team, joining Steve Stricker and Davis Love III on US captain Zach Johnson's backroom team.

The biennial competition against Team Europe will take place from September 29-October 1 in Rome, Italy, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Furyk boasts a wealth of Ryder Cup experience having played in nine consecutive editions from 1997, while also serving as captain in 2018 and vice-captain in 2016 and 2021.

"Jim and I have been friends for more than 20 years," said Johnson. "He's an amazing leader, mentor and someone I trust.

"He understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and how to be a team player. I will be leaning on his experience a ton in the lead up to Marco Simone in September."

Furyk won the 2003 US Open and was runner-up at the 2013 PGA Championship as well as being the PGA Tour's Player of the Year and FedEx Cup champion in 2010, establishing a tour record with a round of 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.

"I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 1997, and my passion for this event is unmatched," Furyk said.

"Captain Zach Johnson shares that passion, and I can't wait to get to Italy to help our US team work toward retaining the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone."

Last week, Furyk was named captain of the US team for the 2024 Presidents Cup competition in Montreal.

