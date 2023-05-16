Golf News

News

PGA Championship 2023: Full list of groupings and tee times for opening round at Oak Hill

Jordan Spieth looks to complete the career Grand Slam, world No 1 Jon Rahm chases back-to-back major titles and Rory McIlroy searches for a first major win since 2014; watch the PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf

Last Updated: 16/05/23 7:10pm

Jon Rahm (left) has been grouped with Matt Fitzpatrick (right) and Cameron Smith for the first two rounds at Oak Hill Country Club
Jon Rahm (left) has been grouped with Matt Fitzpatrick (right) and Cameron Smith for the first two rounds at Oak Hill Country Club

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 105th PGA Championship, held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

All times BST; USA unless stated

*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)

Starting at Hole One

1200 Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck [CFPT], Steven Alker (Nzl)

1211 Ben Griffin, Chris French [CFPT], Joel Dahmen

1222 Wyatt Worthington II [CFPT], Nico Echavarria (Col), Wyndham Clark (USA)

1233 Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox (Nzl), K.H Lee (Kor)

1244 Paul Casey (Eng), Adam Svensson (Can), Beau Hossler

1255 Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

Ahead of this week's PGA Championship, check out the top 10 shots ever played at the tournament

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ahead of this week's PGA Championship, check out the top 10 shots ever played at the tournament
Ahead of this week's PGA Championship, check out the top 10 shots ever played at the tournament

1306 Corey Conners (Can), Ockie Strydom (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1317 Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington (Irl)

1328 Alex Noren (Swe), J.T Poston, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1339 Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren (Eng), David Lingmerth (Swe)

1350 Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

1401 Jeremy Wells [CFPT], Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus (Esp)

1412 Anthony Cordes [CFPT], Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester (Rsa)

1730 Matt Cahill [CFPT], Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis (Aus)

1741 Michael Block [CFPT], Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1752 Alex Beach [CFPT], Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

Live PGA Championship Golf

May 18, 2023, 1:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

1803 Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Nick Taylor (Can)

1814 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), John Somers [CFPT], Chez Reavie

1825 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1836 Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa, Tony Finau

1847 Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Dustin Johnson

1858 Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

After not being at last year's tournament, relive Phil Mickelson's last appearance at the PGA Championship in 2021 when he became the oldest ever major winner at 50

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

After not being at last year's tournament, relive Phil Mickelson's last appearance at the PGA Championship in 2021 when he became the oldest ever major winner at 50
After not being at last year's tournament, relive Phil Mickelson's last appearance at the PGA Championship in 2021 when he became the oldest ever major winner at 50

1909 Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira (Chi)

1920 Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

1931 Justin Rose (Eng), Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1942 Russell Grove [CFPT], Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor (Eng)

Starting at Hole 10

1205 Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight [CFPT], Kazuki Higa (Jpn)

1216 Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis [CFPT], Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

1227 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1238 Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1249 Steve Holmes [CFPT], Adrain Otaegui (Esp), Davis Riley

1300 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

1311 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1322 Shane Lowry (Irl), Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1333 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus), Jon Rahm (Esp)

Jon Rahm says he is full of belief going to into the PGA Championship and feels that he can secure back to back majors after winning The Masters in early April.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jon Rahm says he is full of belief going to into the PGA Championship and feels that he can secure back to back majors after winning The Masters in early April.
Jon Rahm says he is full of belief going to into the PGA Championship and feels that he can secure back to back majors after winning The Masters in early April.

1344 Luke Donald (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Yannik Paul (Ger)

1355 Kenny Pigman [CFPT], Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

1406 Keegan Bradley, Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau

1417 Jesse Droemer [CFPT], Matt NeSmith, Rikuyo Hoshino (Jpn)

1725 Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynold [CFPT], Brandon Wu

1736 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Kern [CFPT], Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1747 Webb Simpson, Y.E Yang (Kor), Danny Willett (Eng)

1758 Sepp Straka (Aut), Harris English, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1809 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)

1820 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

1831 Tom Kim (Kor), Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1842 Sungjae Im (Kor), Chris Kirk, Seamus Power (Irl)

1853 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Anirban Lahiri (Ind)

1904 Victor Perez (Fra), Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith (Eng)

1915 Chris Sanger [CFPT], JJ Spaun, David Micheluzzi (Aus)

1926 Thomas Detry (Bel), J.J Killeen [CFPT], Matt Wallace (Eng)

Also See:

1937 Nick Hardy, Greg Koch [CFPT], Eric Cole

Watch the PGA Championship live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Trending

©2023 Sky UK