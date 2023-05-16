PGA Championship 2023: Full list of groupings and tee times for opening round at Oak Hill
Jordan Spieth looks to complete the career Grand Slam, world No 1 Jon Rahm chases back-to-back major titles and Rory McIlroy searches for a first major win since 2014; watch the PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 16/05/23 7:10pm
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 105th PGA Championship, held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
All times BST; USA unless stated
*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)
Starting at Hole One
1200 Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck [CFPT], Steven Alker (Nzl)
1211 Ben Griffin, Chris French [CFPT], Joel Dahmen
1222 Wyatt Worthington II [CFPT], Nico Echavarria (Col), Wyndham Clark (USA)
1233 Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox (Nzl), K.H Lee (Kor)
1244 Paul Casey (Eng), Adam Svensson (Can), Beau Hossler
1255 Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala
1306 Corey Conners (Can), Ockie Strydom (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1317 Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington (Irl)
1328 Alex Noren (Swe), J.T Poston, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1339 Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren (Eng), David Lingmerth (Swe)
1350 Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele
1401 Jeremy Wells [CFPT], Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus (Esp)
1412 Anthony Cordes [CFPT], Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester (Rsa)
1730 Matt Cahill [CFPT], Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis (Aus)
1741 Michael Block [CFPT], Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1752 Alex Beach [CFPT], Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim
1803 Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Nick Taylor (Can)
1814 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), John Somers [CFPT], Chez Reavie
1825 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1836 Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa, Tony Finau
1847 Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Dustin Johnson
1858 Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson
1909 Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira (Chi)
1920 Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch
1931 Justin Rose (Eng), Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1942 Russell Grove [CFPT], Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor (Eng)
Starting at Hole 10
1205 Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight [CFPT], Kazuki Higa (Jpn)
1216 Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis [CFPT], Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
1227 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1238 Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1249 Steve Holmes [CFPT], Adrain Otaegui (Esp), Davis Riley
1300 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
1311 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
1322 Shane Lowry (Irl), Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1333 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1344 Luke Donald (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Yannik Paul (Ger)
1355 Kenny Pigman [CFPT], Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy
1406 Keegan Bradley, Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau
1417 Jesse Droemer [CFPT], Matt NeSmith, Rikuyo Hoshino (Jpn)
1725 Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynold [CFPT], Brandon Wu
1736 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Kern [CFPT], Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1747 Webb Simpson, Y.E Yang (Kor), Danny Willett (Eng)
1758 Sepp Straka (Aut), Harris English, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1809 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)
1820 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin (Eng)
1831 Tom Kim (Kor), Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1842 Sungjae Im (Kor), Chris Kirk, Seamus Power (Irl)
1853 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Anirban Lahiri (Ind)
1904 Victor Perez (Fra), Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith (Eng)
1915 Chris Sanger [CFPT], JJ Spaun, David Micheluzzi (Aus)
1926 Thomas Detry (Bel), J.J Killeen [CFPT], Matt Wallace (Eng)
1937 Nick Hardy, Greg Koch [CFPT], Eric Cole
