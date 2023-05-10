PGA Championship 2023 field: Full list of golfers in major action at Oak Hill Country Club

Justin Thomas will return to defend his title at the PGA Championship, where Rory McIlroy searches for his fifth major victory

The field is now officially set for the second major of the year, but who has qualified for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club?

Justin Thomas returns as defending champion after last year's dramatic victory, while world No 1 Jon Rahm looks to enjoy more major success after winning The Masters.

Rory McIlroy will aim to bounce back from a missed cut at Augusta National and a disappointing display at the Wells Fargo Championship to challenge for an elusive fifth major title, nine years on from winning the PGA Championship for a second time.

There will be the opportunity for Jordan Spieth to complete the career Grand Slam, providing he overcomes a wrist injury to feature, although Tiger Woods will miss the event as he recovers after undergoing ankle surgery last month.

Sky Sports will have exclusive live coverage from May 18-21, with extended coverage from all four rounds, where Scottie Scheffler will look to close the gap at the top of the world rankings and the likes of Max Homa and Tony Finau will challenge for a maiden major victory.

Who is in the PGA Championship field?

Correct as of May 10; USA unless stated

*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)

Steven Alker (Nzl)

Abraham Ancer (Mex)

Adri Arnaus (Esp)

Alex Beach [CFPT]

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Michael Block [CFPT]

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester (Rsa)

Sam Burns

Matt Cahill [CFPT]

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey (Eng)

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners (Can)

Anthony Cordes [CFPT]

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Cam Davis (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry (Bel)

Luke Donald (Eng)

Jesse Droemer [CFPT]

Jason Dufner

Nico Echavarria (Col)

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox (Nzl)

Chris French [CFPT]

Talor Gooch

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Russell Grove [CFPT]

Adam Hadwin (Can)

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington (Irl)

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert (Aus)

Kazuki Higa (Jpn)

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

Steve Holmes [CFPT]

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Colin Inglis [CFPT]

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

Martin Kaymer (Ger)

Ben Kern [CFPT]

JJ Killeen [CFPT]

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Sihwan Kim

Tom Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Greg Koch [CFPT]

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri (Ind)

Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)

Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

KH Lee (Kor)

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Maverick McNealy

Adrian Meronk (Pol)

Shaun Micheel

David Micheluzzi (Aus)

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari (Ita)

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trex Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

Alex Noren (Swe)

Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

Yannik Paul (Ger)

Taylor Pendrith (Can)

Mito Pereira (Chl)

Victor Perez (Fra)

Thomas Pieters (Bel)

Kenny Pigman [CFPT]

JT Poston

Seamus Power (Irl)

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Gabe Reynolds [CFPT]

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose (Eng)

Sam Ryder

Chris Sanger [CFPT]

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott (Aus)

Branden Shattuck [CFPT]

Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh (Fij)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Jordan Smith (Eng)

John Somers [CFPT]

JJ Spaun

Josh Speight [CFPT]

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Ockie Strydom (Rsa)

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson (Can)

Ben Taylor (Eng)

Nick Taylor (Can)

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace (Eng)

Jeremy Wells [CFPT]

Danny Willett (Eng)

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Wyatt Worthington II [CFPT]

Brandon Wu

YE Yang (Kor)

Cameron Young

AT&T Bryon Nelson winner

Watch the PGA Championship live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday May 18 from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.