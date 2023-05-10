PGA Championship 2023 field: Full list of golfers in major action at Oak Hill Country Club
Justin Thomas returns as defending champion, Jordan Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam and Rory McIlroy looks to end his drought at the PGA Championship, where Jon Rahm headlines as world No 1; watch all four rounds from May 18-21 live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 10/05/23 5:28pm
The field is now officially set for the second major of the year, but who has qualified for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club?
Justin Thomas returns as defending champion after last year's dramatic victory, while world No 1 Jon Rahm looks to enjoy more major success after winning The Masters.
Rory McIlroy will aim to bounce back from a missed cut at Augusta National and a disappointing display at the Wells Fargo Championship to challenge for an elusive fifth major title, nine years on from winning the PGA Championship for a second time.
- PGA Championship: Latest headlines
- 2022 recap: Justin Thomas' play-off win
- Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOW
There will be the opportunity for Jordan Spieth to complete the career Grand Slam, providing he overcomes a wrist injury to feature, although Tiger Woods will miss the event as he recovers after undergoing ankle surgery last month.
Sky Sports will have exclusive live coverage from May 18-21, with extended coverage from all four rounds, where Scottie Scheffler will look to close the gap at the top of the world rankings and the likes of Max Homa and Tony Finau will challenge for a maiden major victory.
Who is in the PGA Championship field?
Correct as of May 10; USA unless stated
*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)
Steven Alker (Nzl)
Abraham Ancer (Mex)
Adri Arnaus (Esp)
Alex Beach [CFPT]
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
Live PGA Championship Golf
May 18, 2023, 1:00pm
Live on
Michael Block [CFPT]
Keegan Bradley
Hayden Buckley
Dean Burmester (Rsa)
Sam Burns
Matt Cahill [CFPT]
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey (Eng)
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners (Can)
Anthony Cordes [CFPT]
Joel Dahmen
John Daly
Cam Davis (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry (Bel)
Luke Donald (Eng)
Jesse Droemer [CFPT]
Jason Dufner
Nico Echavarria (Col)
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox (Nzl)
Chris French [CFPT]
Talor Gooch
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Russell Grove [CFPT]
Adam Hadwin (Can)
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington (Irl)
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert (Aus)
Kazuki Higa (Jpn)
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
Steve Holmes [CFPT]
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Colin Inglis [CFPT]
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)
Martin Kaymer (Ger)
Ben Kern [CFPT]
JJ Killeen [CFPT]
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Sihwan Kim
Tom Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Greg Koch [CFPT]
Brooks Koepka
Matt Kuchar
Anirban Lahiri (Ind)
Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)
Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
KH Lee (Kor)
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Davis Love III
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Maverick McNealy
Adrian Meronk (Pol)
Shaun Micheel
David Micheluzzi (Aus)
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari (Ita)
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trex Mullinax
Matthew NeSmith
Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
Alex Noren (Swe)
Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
Adrian Otaegui (Esp)
Yannik Paul (Ger)
Taylor Pendrith (Can)
Mito Pereira (Chl)
Victor Perez (Fra)
Thomas Pieters (Bel)
Kenny Pigman [CFPT]
JT Poston
Seamus Power (Irl)
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Chez Reavie
Patrick Reed
Gabe Reynolds [CFPT]
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose (Eng)
Sam Ryder
Chris Sanger [CFPT]
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott (Aus)
Branden Shattuck [CFPT]
Callum Shinkwin (Eng)
Webb Simpson
Vijay Singh (Fij)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Jordan Smith (Eng)
Live PGA Championship Golf
May 18, 2023, 1:00pm
Live on
John Somers [CFPT]
JJ Spaun
Josh Speight [CFPT]
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Ockie Strydom (Rsa)
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson (Can)
Ben Taylor (Eng)
Nick Taylor (Can)
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Harold Varner III
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace (Eng)
Jeremy Wells [CFPT]
Danny Willett (Eng)
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Wyatt Worthington II [CFPT]
Brandon Wu
YE Yang (Kor)
Cameron Young
AT&T Bryon Nelson winner
Watch the PGA Championship live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday May 18 from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.