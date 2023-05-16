PGA Championship 2023: Full list of groupings and tee times for second round at Oak Hill

Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 105th PGA Championship, held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

All times BST; USA unless stated

*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)

Starting at Hole 1

1200 Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynold [CFPT], Brandon Wu

1211 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Kern [CFPT], Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1222 Webb Simpson, Y.E Yang (Kor), Danny Willett (Eng)

1233 Sepp Straka (Aut), Harris English, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1244 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)

1255 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

1306 Tom Kim (Kor), Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1317 Sungjae Im (Kor), Chris Kirk, Seamus Power (Irl)

1328 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Anirban Lahiri (Ind)

1339 Victor Perez (Fra), Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith (Eng)

1350 Chris Sanger [CFPT], JJ Spaun, David Micheluzzi (Aus)

1401 Thomas Detry (Bel), J.J Killeen [CFPT], Matt Wallace (Eng)

1412 Nick Hardy, Greg Koch [CFPT], Eric Cole

1730 Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight [CFPT], Kazuki Higa (Jpn)

1741 Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis [CFPT], Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

1752 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1803 Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1814 Steve Holmes [CFPT], Adrain Otaegui (Esp), Davis Riley

1825 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

1836 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1847 Shane Lowry (Irl), Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1858 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1909 Luke Donald (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Yannik Paul (Ger)

1920 Kenny Pigman [CFPT], Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

1931 Keegan Bradley, Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau

1942 Jesse Droemer [CFPT], Matt NeSmith, Rikuyo Hoshino (Jpn)

Starting at Hole 10

1205 Matt Cahill [CFPT], Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis (Aus)

1216 Michael Block [CFPT], Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1227 Alex Beach [CFPT], Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

1238 Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Nick Taylor (Can)

1249 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), John Somers [CFPT], Chez Reavie

1300 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1311 Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa, Tony Finau

1322 Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Dustin Johnson

1333 Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

1344 Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira (Chi)

1355 Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

1406 Justin Rose (Eng), Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1417 Russell Grove [CFPT], Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor (Eng)

1725 Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck [CFPT], Steven Alker (Nzl)

1736 Ben Griffin, Chris French [CFPT], Joel Dahmen

1747 Wyatt Worthington II [CFPT], Nico Echavarria (Col), Wyndham Clark (USA)

1758 Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox (Nzl), K.H Lee (Kor)

1809 Paul Casey (Eng), Adam Svensson (Can), Beau Hossler

1820 Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

1831 Corey Conners (Can), Ockie Strydom (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1842 Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington (Irl)

1853 Alex Noren (Swe), J.T Poston, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1904 Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren (Eng), David Lingmerth (Swe)

1915 Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

1926 Jeremy Wells [CFPT], Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus (Esp)

1937 Anthony Cordes [CFPT], Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester (Rsa)

Watch the PGA Championship live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the second round continues on Friday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.