Michael Block: 'Michael Jordan texted me after PGA Championship', club pro reveals

Michael Block has revealed NBA legend Michael Jordan has joined his growing band of admirers in the wake of last weekend’s headline-grabbing performance at the PGA Championship.

Block, the California club pro who tied for 15th at Oak Hill - and achieved a hole in one - after making the cut for the first time at a major, received a message of congratulations from the six-time NBA champion.

"Getting a text from Michael Jordan, that's pretty darn cool, to say the least," admitted Block, now preparing for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, which is live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday.

"I'm a big Jordan guy my whole life. I was a little kid in Iowa saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans back in the day.

"I told him that I just want to be in one of his 36-hole games! A lot of different people have been hitting me up, a lot of people have been giving me support even before it happened."

Block, whose one-over finish at Oak Hill has earned him a place in next year's PGA line-up, admits he is still riding the crest of a wave going into the tournament at Colonial CC, Forth Worth.

"I've said it a lot, but it's just a dream," he added. "I'm just cruising. I'm actually kind of glad that at this point I haven't come to the reality about what's happening so I can actually play pretty good golf.

"If I sit down and think about it too much, I'm not sure I could swing the club on Thursday. I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing and have fun.

"The course fits my eye - a lot of cuts off the tee. You've got to be pretty straight - and the greens are perfect. I've got a nice little ryegrass around the green. To be honest, it fits me a lot better than it did last week."

Since his PGA Championship display, where he shot three straight rounds of 70 before a final-day 71, Block has received bids of up to $30,000 for the seven-iron he used at Oak Hill.

"I've had a couple of different offers, actually," he added. "It's crazy, right? The initial response was it was $50,000 and I'd hand deliver it - kind of kiddingly, but I guess not really any more.

"But I've had other people ask to maybe have it preserved in certain spots for the PGA, et cetera, stuff like that, so it's up in the air. Right now it just needs to hit shots in there close for me, and I'll go from there."

Max Homa, who played in tournaments alongside Block in California - where the latter now coaches - believes his stunning performance at Oak Hill will have attracted new fans to the sport.

Block shot three rounds of 70 at Oak Hill before finishing with a final-round 71

"To go and beat basically everybody - all but 14 people, I mean, that's awesome," said Homa, who endured a disappointing tournament, posting nine over to finish in joint 55th place. "It shows you how much game he's got. It shows you his mental fortitude.

"Obviously that event has that attraction that 20 PGA professionals play, and to see him not only play great, but enjoy it so much and get appreciated by the fans and appreciated back, it was refreshing.

"I think it got people excited to play. It got people excited to watch golf, especially him, and that's always going to be a good thing."