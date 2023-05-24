Bryson DeChambeau: LIV Golf deserves to be seen in a lot better light than it is

Bryson DeChambeau says he believes LIV Golf "deserves to be mentioned in a lot better light than what it is", pointing to work in communities, and Brooks Koepka's success as to its legitimacy.

Speaking in the aftermath of Koepka's PGA Championship victory, and as to the possibility of a change in the perception of the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed LIV, DeChambeau was in no doubt.

He claims the move to LIV Golf has been beyond his dreams.

"Look, it proves that we can play in major championships, proves that the schedule is good enough for us to win major championships. We have numerous players up on the leaderboard," DeChambeau said ahead of LIV Golf's Washington, DC event at Trump National, which starts on Friday.

"Mito (Pereira) played well last round, Cam (Smith) played well, I did all right, Brooks winning. It's huge in general.

"It's an individual sport, but there's a team component to it now, and it's really cool to see how they're playing well not only for their teams and for themselves but for an organisation that deserves to be mentioned a lot more in a better light than what it is.

"LIV Golf has done wonders for not only us golfers but the communities that it's been to, and we're going to continue to improve that.

"We went to the Lindsey House [shelter and supportive services for women caring for children] in Tulsa a couple weeks ago, and that was eye opening. It was amazing what we were able to see and what was being accomplished there in Tulsa.

"I think the more people start to realise we're not just playing golf but impacting communities, I think they're going to start to see the light that we're trying to shine in the game of golf.

DeChambeau, pictured with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, says the move to LIV has been beyond his dreams

"Look, we're here to play golf. We're contracted to play golf. I think the most important part is to provide great entertainment wherever possible on whatever platform that is, whatever platform that provides it.

"When you can talk about ethics, that's people's perception. I completely disagree with it, but everybody has the right to their own opinion, and I'd say, was it worth it? Absolutely. This has been beyond my dreams, what I could have imagined this becoming, and it's only getting better.

DeChambeau says, as well as performances by its golfers on the golf course, LIV Golf should be praised for its work in communities

"I think over the course of time, like many have said, you'll see what good and what positive impact we're having, and what we continue to keep doing every single tournament and growing and helping out the communities and inspiring junior golfers, helping people that are struggling.

"You're just going to see more and more of that, and I hope that, again, the media and everybody can see the light that we're trying to bring."