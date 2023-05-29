Sky Sports Golf podcast: Pablo Larrazabal on KLM Open success, Ryder Cup aims, and interesting text messages

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pablo Larrazabal reveals that Jon Rahm has been messaging him about playing together in Rome at the Ryder Cup and that Europe captain Luke Donald revealed he's on his radar! Pablo Larrazabal reveals that Jon Rahm has been messaging him about playing together in Rome at the Ryder Cup and that Europe captain Luke Donald revealed he's on his radar!

Josh Antmann and John E Morgan are joined by KLM Open champion and nine-time winner on the DP World Tour Pablo Larrazbal in the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The podcast begins by getting Larrazabal's reaction to his win at the KLM Open, while also getting his thoughts on the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Larrazabal discusses how he has dealt with pressure as he's got older, how he played golf growing up and how he struggled with golf during Covid.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Larrazabal also touches on how younger golfers don't have as much fun in today's sporting climate, and reveals his drive and satisfaction in beating younger players.

The Spaniard also chats about the upcoming Ryder Cup, live on Sky Sports, his regrets at playing one LIV Event, and the reaction to some players when he returned to the DP World Tour.

Lastly, Larrazabal reveals texts from Jon Rahm, Luke Donald and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola since his KLM Open title win.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com